There has been a lot of speculation about actor Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh’s affair for some time. Naresh and Pavitra are superb artists who have played great roles in their careers. But the news of their relationship has been making the rounds on social networks for a few days.

Today Naresh posted a video on his Twitter account and confirmed that he and Pavitra Lokesh are getting married very soon. He is seen sharing a kiss with Pavitra in this new video and this tweet has spread like wildfire now. Naresh wrote that they are starting the new year with new beginnings.

Naresh sought the blessings of each and everyone sharing this special news. Many began congratulating the couple on their new journey. A few think it might be for a movie and it’s just for promotion. Well, time must tell what exactly it is about, but for now, this tweet is making all the noise.

