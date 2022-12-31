Jeffree Star says he ‘escaped the Illuminati’ in bizarre tweets





Controversial YouTuber Jeffree Star claimed he “escaped the Illuminati” and that Hollywood tried to ruin his career. In a series of tweets, Star suggested that “the Hollywood elite” had been circulating lies about him and he claimed that Britney Spears and Kanye West were victims of the same system. “What a crazy fucking year,” Star tweeted. “I escaped the Illuminati in 2021 and they still haven’t killed me. Every day I wake up grateful. He continued, “In 2020, I was going to expose everything… Within days, the Hollywood elite tried to ruin my entire career, vilify me and flood the news with lies to discredit me,” he continued. he writes. Jeffree Star says he escaped the Illuminati last year, the Hollywood elite tried to ruin his career, and implies they’re doing the same with Britney and Kanye: I still have a soul. I can’t say that about many of these demons I surrounded myself with. pic.twitter.com/hz0YzqgHH3 —PopCrave (@PopCrave) December 30, 2022 “If only you knew the truth about what they’re doing to Britney and Kanye. “Anyone who challenges the system is eliminated.” A few hours later, he added: “I still have a soul. I can’t say the same for many of those demons I surrounded myself with. Jeffree Star has been accused of racism and sexual abuse Star’s comments come after a turbulent few years for the former YouTube star and beauty mogul. In 2020, Star found himself in hot water when footage and an archive from his former Lipstick Nazi website resurfaced. The website featured images of swastikas. In October of that year, Initiated posted an exhibit in which people claimed he physically and sexually abused others when he was at the height of his MySpace fame. Five people told the publication he used a taser on a homeless teenager in 2009 after the man rejected his advances. This same teenager claimed that Star had sexually assaulted him. Star has denied all the allegations, with his lawyers calling them “false and defamatory”. The YouTuber who recently moved to Wyoming was also convicted for his past racist remarks. In 2017 he apologizedcalling the comments “disgusting, despicable, mean and embarrassing”. PinkNews has contacted representatives of Jeffree Star for comment.

