Top 10 stories in 2022 from Universal Studios Hollywood

After reopening in 2021, 2022 has started to look like something normal for Universal Studios Hollywood. This year, the park is preparing for the future, with the hype surrounding the opening of Super Nintendo World heating up. While there were some notable happenings around Hollywood, it also saw the park prepare for the future elsewhere.

So let’s take a look at the Top 10 Universal Studios Hollywood stories of 2022.

10. Barham Gate

Universal Studios has added eight new sound stage buildings across the backlot off Barham Blvd. Starter. The expansion is expected to see major use when the 2028 Olympics come to Los Angeles.

But why is it remarkable? Well, the backlot expansion also allows the Lower Lot to get a little more theme park wiggle room. Speculation is that Universal’s idea is to move the sound stages to the back of the property and leave the area around the lower lot ripe for expansion.

Hollywood has an interesting future ahead of it.

This year, changes have been made to Universal’s annual Lunar New Year celebration.

While the event was still taking place, it wasn’t as big as it was years ago – keeping the celebration contained within Hollywood & Dine, which has been renamed Noodle House.

The park offered limited-time menus and merchandise featuring Tigress and Po to commemorate the Year of the Tiger. Guests also had the opportunity to take photos with Hello Kitty in her festive Lunar New Year dress.

It’s possible the event was scaled back for 2022 as the park recovers from the pandemic, so we’ll see what Universal has in store for the Year of the Rabbit.

To everyone’s surprise, the Special Effects Show returned for the summer. The show had remained closed due to the pandemic, despite the park reopening last April.

Originally slated to end on August 20, the show has had its runtime extended well beyond said date. Even the Jabbawockeez returned to the Castle Theater for Halloween Horror Nights 2022.

Fans began to wonder if this was a short-term change or a long-term plan; until…

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that Animal Actors, the Special Effects Show and the Production Central store will be closing permanently on January 8, 2023.

No details were given other than that the area is closing to make way for a “future attraction” and “setting the stage for the next chapter of its development”.

Rumors have swirled about a possible coaster, but until Universal says something, they’re just rumors.

The world-renowned Studio Tour got a few upgrades this year as Universal Studios Hollywood officially launched the first four electric streetcars in its fleet of 21 Studio Tour streetcars.

The full conversion of 21 trams from diesel-hydraulic to electric motors will help reduce carbon emissions as well as improve the customer experience by reducing noise associated with the diesel-hydraulic engine.

The tram is much quieter and obviously much more environmentally friendly.

The move is part of Universal’s “Green is Universal” initiative, which emphasizes sustainability throughout operations, but focuses on three main areas: energy, water and waste.

Hollywood finally got its Dark Mark.

Fans were thrilled when Universal announced The Wizarding World of Harry Potter would be open during Halloween Horror Nights 2022, inviting guests to come face-to-face with the Death Eaters, a group of Voldemort’s most devoted followers.

During the event, Hogsmeade was filled with a strange green glow; while the castle featured projections of the Dark Mark. Death Eaters scoured the streets to find those who showed loyalty to the Dark Lord.

Although the Death Eaters were featured in Orlando, it was different as it was part of Halloween Horror Nights; and it made the encounters a little more “threatening”.

4. CityWalk keeps changing

Things keep changing at CityWalk Hollywood.

Skechers and Poke Bar have closed.

Starbucks has opened a new location, replacing the Karl Strauss Brewing Co. restaurant. Chick Chick Chicken, a casual dining experience with a variety of hand-breaded chicken dishes, has opened near the Universal Studios store.

Universal UNIVRS, a new one-of-a-kind retail destination, has opened, bringing together favorite brands for a “one-stop shopping destination.”

The big project is Toothsome Chocolate Emporium, which has finally resumed construction and is expected to open in 2023.

We expect 2023 to continue the trend of new openings and closings.

Let’s be real, Halloween Horror Nights 2021 was a mulligan for Hollywood. By John Murdy’s own admission, “there was a lot of uncertainty in 2021”.

With a full year to plan ahead, Murdy said, “We were just going crazy, and he wasn’t lying.

The 2022 event was firing on all cylinders, as Scarecrow: The Reaping and La Llorona were among the spookiest house experiences in the event’s history. The Terror Tram used Jupiter’s Claim new sets to bring the Tethered, from the movie Weto life in an awe-inspiring experience.

Many parties sold out, as the event was headlined by the haunted house The Weeknd’s After Hours Nightmare – which could be considered the biggest IP the event has ever had.

Hollywood brought the heat this year.

We already know what to expect for 2023, as Hollywood has announced that the 2022 event has concluded that they will feature a haunted house inspired by the hit USA & SYFY series, Chucky.

The new attraction of the famous Studio Tour features an original setting from the latest horror film by Jordan Peeles, No.

Nestled next to Falls Lake and where the log cabin once stood, this permanent development will transport and allow guests to experience the world of Jupiters Claim.

The Jupiters Claim set was created by production designer Ruth DeJong, then carefully disassembled in post-production and transported to Universal Studios Hollywood where it was meticulously rebuilt on location, complete with original props and details from the film.

As guests delve deeper, there can be eerie occurrences coupled with eerie music, a series of sounds, and flashing lights emanating from various parts of the set creating a truly immersive experience.

And as stated before, Jupiter’s Claim was the best part of the Terror Tram experience.

2023 is going to be madness for Universal Studios Hollywood as the Super Nintendo World hype heats up.

So far, Universal has opened several Nintendo stores in CityWalk and in the park; and earlier this month a Super Nintendo World snack stand opened in front of the character shop on the lower lot – selling cups and buckets of popcorn.

As for the pitch itself, its official opening is scheduled for February 17, 2023; featuring the Mario Kart: Bowsers Challenge attraction, as well as many thrilling and interactive activities.

It’s a safe bet that our Top 10 in 2023 will lead Super Nintendo World.