The tragic story of how Hollywood abused Patricia Douglas

Born in 1917 in Kansas City, Missouri, Patricia Douglas dreamed of the glitz and glamor of Hollywood, moving to Los Angeles with her mother to find work in the movie industry. After dropping out of school at 14, Douglas dedicated her time and effort to building her dream career on the big screen, like the actors she watched and adored. She later found some success, appearing as a backup dancer in Mervyn LeRoys’ musical.1933 Gold Diggersand thenSo this is Africadirected by Edward F. Cline and released in 1933.

However, Douglas realized the corruption, immorality and tragedy that lurked behind the lights of show business, falling victim to the predators the industry works so hard to protect from prosecution. On the evening of Wednesday, May 5, 1937, a 20-year-old Douglas, along with more than 120 other young women, were hired to work at an MGM party under the premise that they would be working on a movie. At the party, Douglas was allegedly forced to drink alcohol by studio salesman David Ross, who then allegedly targeted her. Ross allegedly followed her outside as she looked for a place to vomit, and Douglas claims he sexually assaulted her after dragging her into a car in a nearby field.

After being found screaming and staggering for help, Douglas was taken to Culver City Community Hospital for treatment. The story soon broke, with theDaily schedulesposting a photo of Douglas alongside the title Wild Film Party. Assault recounted by Girl, 17. The report shared the victims name, face and address as the culprit, and the studio remained anonymous and protected. What followed was one of the biggest Hollywood scandals ever, with Douglas being the first woman to be hired by a film studio for sexual assault. The dancer hired Buron Fitts to be her district attorney for the case. However, Fitts was later accused of accepting bribes from MGM by Samuel Marx in his 1990 bookDeadly illusions.

After the case was initially dismissed, Douglas turned to attorney William JF Brown. However, nothing she could do could intimidate or overthrow the studio which boasted of its status in Hollywood through the slogan pointing out that it has more stars than there are in heaven. Douglas then claims that MGM responded to the case by creating a smear campaign against her, tarnishing her reputation and calling her immoral and promiscuous to protect Ross and the others.

This alleged campaign included the manipulation of two dancers to portray Douglas as unrefined and drunk in an act of shame to eliminate Douglas’ reliability. Another was told to pretend the party was a joyful affair, with plenty of clean fun. This attack shows the attitude and abuse that many Hollywood studios have exercised in the past, doing everything possible to protect their seedy and immoral behavior. Studios are notorious for abusing trust and power dynamics in the process, as Douglas pointed out the tilted alliance and the expectation of performers: you trust the studios. You expect nothing more than to work in a film. That’s what you’re here for.

MGM has several other immoral incidents they have tried to cover up, such as the abuse of Judy Garland and other cast members ofThe Wizard of Ozlived on set and allegedly trapped stars into exploitation deals.

Douglas retired from the industry after her assault and the new allegations of mistreatment she suffered at the hands of MGM. After intense struggles with her relationships due to the mental and emotional trauma she suffered, Douglas reappeared on camera to discuss her experience in director David Stenns’ documentary.Girl 27released in 2007. This documentary follows the 2003vanity loungearticle Sternn wrote of the case: The Patricia Douglas case is probably the biggest and best suppressed scandal in Hollywood history.

Stenns’ documentary is constructed from archival footage of classic films, as well as first-person interviews to dissect Hollywood power politics. It also explores public perceptions of cases and victims that keep many people from coming forward. Other names appearing in the documentary include Loretta Young, who conceived a child, Judy Lewis, after she was allegedly assaulted by Clark The King of Hollywood Gable while filmingCarried away by the wind,another incident, the studios reportedly covered at Young’s expense.

Douglas died on November 11, 2003 of an unidentified illness. His story is one of many in the entertainment industry, with only contemporary cases such as Harvey Weinstein or Dr. Luke receiving justice or beginning. I think she [Douglas] wouldn’t be surprised at the allegations [coming out today]and I think she would be humble to be the pioneer in this field, Stenn shared withyahoo Entertainmentby comparing Douglass’ story with recent victims. I don’t think she ever considered herself special or unique, and she was both.

Patricia Douglas journal cover. (Credit: Daily News)