Who was Woody Strode, the Hollywood star who broke the NFL color barrier?

In the twilight of his film career, Woody Strode reflected on the opportunities he was denied and others he took. The pioneering black character actor moved from the United States to Europe for a while to pursue bigger and more interesting roles.

Race is not a factor in the world market,” Strode said. “I once did a role written for an Irish boxer. I did everything except play an Anglo-Saxon. I would if I could. I would play a Viking with blue contact lenses and a blonde wig.”

In movies and life, Strode’s range was remarkable. He wrestled professionally in front of delighted audiences. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II, dropping bombs in the Pacific.

As an athlete, he helped break into the NFL.

Woody Strode. Provided by UCLA

Born in Los Angeles in 1914, Woodrow Wilson Woolwine Strode died at age 80 on New Year’s Eve 1994. He was buried with military honors at Riverside National Cemetery, east of his hometown. by Strode Associated press The obituary praised his work in westerns and period dramas, but did not mention the trail he blazed on the grill.

He signed with the Los Angeles Rams in 1946 alongside Kenny Washington, an electrifying rusher and college teammate at UCLA. The Cleveland Browns brought on board Marion Motley and Bill Willis the same year. This quartet dealt a blow to racial inclusivity in professional football as black Americans sought him out across the country.

Marion Motley (76) rushes the ball for the Browns. Vic Stein/Getty Images

Keyshawn Johnson wrote a book about them. The NFL retiree, in tandem with his co-writer Bob Glauber, persuaded the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022 to recognize the so-called Forgotten Four as scouts. Last August in Canton, Ohio, family members accepted the Ralph Hay Pioneer Award on behalf of the players at the NFL pre-season dedication gala.

“It’s heart and guts. Perseverance. I couldn’t do it. But it says a lot about them being able to do what I would call something for the greater good,” Johnson said, reflecting on the feat of the Forgotten Four. CBS News This year.

“You can’t tell the story of the National Football League without telling the story of these four men,” he added.

Once dubbed “Movie’s Jackie Robinson” by Jet Magazine, Strode shared a backfield with Robinson and Washington in 1939. Robinson played college football at UCLA before transitioning to full-time baseball and making history. Robinson made his major league debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947, breaking the color barrier in the sport several months after his Bruins teammates reached the NFL.

LR: Strode, Robinson and Washington. Bettmann/Getty Images

Strode and Washington, an All-American in 1939, teamed up the following year with the Hollywood Bears of the minor Pacific Coast Professional Football League. Racial discrimination slowed their progress in the game. A handful of black players adapted into the NFL during the league’s early seasons, but franchise owners at the behest of George Preston Marshall, the segregationist founder of the Washington team, conspired to shut them out from 1934 to 1946.

“Prohibition reflected the status of black Americans at the time: segregated, unequal, and living in a de facto apartheid state via Jim Crow in the South and a patchwork of exclusionary laws and customs everywhere else,” said writes Patrick Hruby on The Guardian.

The ban collapsed when the Cleveland-based Rams were uprooted to Los Angeles in 1946. Local sportswriter Halley Harding, a retired Negro Leagues shortstop, led a civic campaign that pressured the Rams to fit in as a condition of playing in the publicly funded LA Coliseum. .

The club signed Washington and Strode that spring. The expansion Browns, trying to build a winner in the upstart All-America Football Conference, added Motley and Willis and won four straight league championships before the AAFC and NFL merged.

“These four men created a foundation that generations have built on,” said Lonnie Bunch, founding director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, formerly said. “Their actions on and off the pitch opened a door that allowed other people to follow.”

At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Strode was an athletic wonder in his prime. He was doing 1,000 push-ups, sit-ups and knee bends a day. He could beat Glenn Morris, the 1936 Olympic gold medalist decathlete, in all his events except the sprints. But in 1946, Strode was 32 and the oldest member of the Rams as a rookie.

An offensive end, Strode caught four passes for 37 yards and retired from the NFL after 10 games. A four-year-old junior to Strode, Washington rushed for a 92-yard touchdown in 1947 and spent three seasons with the Rams before retiring. Meanwhile, Motley raged as a halfback for the Browns and Willis was an All-Pro defensive tackle, earning them Hall of Fame nods as players.

Strode encountered racism in the NFL. Rams owner Dan Reeves didn’t like that Strode’s marriage was interracial: his first wife, Luana, was descended from a Hawaiian queen. Opponents in the Deep South resent having to share the pitch with black men, said Forgotten Four documentary film producer Ross Greenburg. UCLA Newsroom in 2014.

“Every play, if you’re a (skilled player) like Motley, Washington or Strode, you can get pounded and beaten up,” Greenburg said. “They suffered on the field. We heard stories about Kenny Washington where he just got beaten the whole football game.”

Strode moved north and won the Gray Cup with the Calgary Stampeders in 1948, the only undefeated team in Canadian professional football. He allowed the Stamps to score twice in the title game. Strode made a pass while a teammate lay on the grass at the far sideline, which left that receiver wide open on the next snap. Doubling up as a defender, Strode picked up an errant full-back in midfield and sent the fumble back into the opposition’s red zone, sparking a TD rush.

Strode (42) catches a pass in the title match.

Calgary beat the Ottawa Rough Riders 12-7 in Toronto. Reveling in victory after the game, Strode rode his horse into the lobby of the team’s hotel.

Broken ribs and a diseased shoulder prompted Strode to retire in 1949. He struggled on and off, once beating Gorgeous George. Producers approached him in 1950 to portray a Maasai warrior in an adventure film “Bomba, the Jungle Boy”. The role launched her career in Hollywood.

Strode has racked up 91 acting credits in six different decades, according to IMDb. He graced the screen alongside Sean Connery, Kirk Douglas, Burt Lancaster and John Wayne, as well as Joe Namath when the Jets quarterback played with the game after their Super Bowl triumph. A capable stuntman, Strode shot fire arrows and went so far as to bring his own 80-pound bows to set, he said The New York Times in 1971.

Often typecast as a physical specimen, commentators tended to dwell on Strode’s athleticism and chiseled figure, ignoring his acting prowess, film scholar Frank Manchel wrote in the Journal of Black Studies. Strode got the most out of his castmates while stealing scenes, sometimes before delivering a line.

“Visually he is a tower of strength and also a tower of endurance,” film historian Donald Bogle said of Strode in a Classic Turner Movies segment a few years ago. “He’s one of the most charismatic actors to ever work in American movies. He just doesn’t have to say a word.”

LR: Strode, Jeffrey Hunter and Constance Towers in “Sergeant Rutledge”. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

His big breakthrough came in 1960. Strode’s performance in “Spartacus” as the gladiator Draba – who strikes down the titular character Douglas in a duel, but spares his life to challenge the Roman elite – earned him a nomination Golden Globes for Best Supporting Actor.

“I would have lost that role if I hadn’t been in shape and hadn’t had a lot of experience as a wrestler,” Strode told the Pittsburgh Courier after the film’s release, according to slam wrestling. “It took skill to do that fight scene without hurting myself or Douglas.”

That same year, Strode played the eponymous soldier in “Sergeant Rutledge” – director John Ford’s Technicolor Western – who is falsely accused of murder and rape. It was “one of Hollywood’s first mainstream films to frankly address racism,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Seth Abramovich wrote last year. Valuing his toughness, Ford cast Strode as Rutledge over future Oscar winners Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte.

“I never forgot ‘Sergeant Rutledge,'” Strode told The New York Times years later. “He had dignity. John Ford put classic words in my mouth.”

“Sergeant Rutledge” boosted Strode’s profile but did not catapult him to superstardom, the Times wrote in 1971, surmising that “he and the film, with his sympathies heavily on the black man’s side, were ahead of their time.” He went on to represent a myriad of armed bandits at home and abroad. Never touted as a leading man in Hollywood, Strode moved to Rome in the late ’60s to take on big and lucrative roles in spaghetti westerns.

“I will continue to work in Europe because I am a star there,” Strode said in 1982, per TCM. “I have the global market on my side even though I don’t have the US market.”

Strode last appeared on screen posthumously in 1995. Sam Raimi’s Western “The Quick and The Dead,” starring Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman, Russell Crowe and Leonardo DiCaprio, is dedicated to him.

More tributes followed. Sheriff Woody, the beloved protagonist of “Toy Story”, is said to have been named after Strode. Last year, the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City inducted him into the Hall of Great Western Performers.

Canton called this summer, celebrating Strode and the rest of the Forgotten Four at the urging of Johnson and Glauber.

“For me, it’s really the start of a greater awareness of who they were, what they did and why they were so important,” Glauber said. The New York Times ahead of the Canton ceremony in August.

“They’re not household names like Jackie Robinson. I don’t know if they ever will be. But they should be.”

Nick Faris is a feature writer at theScore.