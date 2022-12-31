Will Ben Affleck become the latest actor to jump from DC to Marvel?





It’s not official, but Ben Affleck who embodied Daredevil and Batman could soon embody the character of Dario Agger in an upcoming Marvel project. The news was reported on Twitter by MyTimeToShineHellowho would be a reliable Marvel insider. “Ben Affleck has been in talks with Marvel Studios to play Dario Agger in an upcoming project,” the tweet read. Dario Agger is a human being who can transform into a minotaur and he also chairs Roxxon Energy Corporation, one of the many evil corporations in the Marvel Universe. The character has battled the Hulk and Thor. So can the Batman actor (who starred as Daredevil in the 2000s) jump ship and return to playing Marvel characters? The rumor has not yet been confirmed by either Ben Affleck or my Marvel. But fans are divided on whether or not it’s a good idea. It Took 5 Years For The Marvel Cinematic Universe To Finally Vindicate Hot Aunt May Some say the fact that Marvel wants to make Batfleck an MCU villain is cool. It will definitely be a new experience for Ben Affleck himself and it is something to look forward to. They say the actor should stay where he is valued. Others think it should have been Christian Bale. People just can’t accept the fact that Bale was chosen to play Gorr the butcher god. In an unexpected twist, some DCU fans have joined the discussions on Twitter saying they hope all superhero actors dump James Gunn and join Marvel. “I hope Cavill, Affleck, Gal, Rock, Zack Snyder and even Nolan all join Marvel just to beat James Gunn’s DCU,” one angry DCU fan (or should we say “ex-fan”) ” ?) post. Interestingly, MCU fans pointed to Affleck’s recent statement about focusing on his own new production company, which he founded with Matt Daemon. The question is, will he be able to balance all his plans? The man also once said that he was done with franchise movies and now does – what? Repeating the same mistake, it seems. Joining MCU might be kinda cool, what about a possible tenure with DCU as a filmmaker? James Gunn and Peter Safran are hoping Ben Affleck could direct a future DC Studios movie, and the man has previous experience directing Gone Baby Gone, The Town and Argo, the latter winning the Best Picture Oscar. “I met Ben yesterday precisely because he wants to direct and we want him to direct; we just have to find the right project,” Gunn revealed on Twitter in mid-December. The tweet got its share of hate as some DCU fans doubted Ben Affleck would direct a movie when there’s a chance it “will be written off as tax write-off or the production will be absolute hell.”

