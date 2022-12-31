



Genshin Impact Collei Voice Actor Explains How She Got The Role Collei’s English voice actress in Genshin Impact explains how she landed the role of Gandharva City’s popular Sumeru Forest Ranger.



Collei's English Voice Actor Reveals Sneak Peek at How She Was Hired for Her Character Role in Genshin Impact.

In Genshin Impact, Collei is a ranger serving as Tighnari’s assistant in Gandharva City, Sumeru. She is very friendly with the Traveler and Paimon due to her friendship with Amber, Mondstadt’s Outrider for the Knights of Favonius. Amber has written to Collei about the Traveler’s adventure through Mondstadt, and Collei forms a close bond with the Traveler couple. Eleazar’s disease once posed a major problem for Collei during the Sumeru storyline, but was eventually cured during the events of the main story. According to Christina Costello, various factors relating to Collei’s character traits led to her being hired as an English voice actress. GAMER VIDEO OF THE DAY RELATED: Genshin’s Weird Impact Clip Shows Paimon Falling From The Sky Reddit user u/H4xolotl uploaded a snippet of a Twitch live stream featuring Dani Chambers, the English voice actor for Nilou in Genshin Impact, and Christina Costello, Collei’s English dubber. During the live stream, Chambers and Costello discussed their respective roles in Genshin Impact, and Costello revealed how she landed the role of Collei. During production, HoYovere discussed Collei’s health issues resulting from Eleazar and wanted Costello to imagine himself in such a situation. Costello was quick to clarify that she was dealing with several health issues herself, so she very much identifies with Collei to that extent. HoYoverse responded enthusiastically to Costello, stating that she was perfect for the role of Collei. The role of Collei requires Costello to convey the feelings and behavior of an ill individual due to the character’s Eleazar disease. Costello’s use of dark humor helped her land a job as one of Genshin Impact most beloved Sumeru characters to date. The fan reception around Collei is even more positive after the recent Twitch live stream. Some Genshin Impact players can relate to Costello and his health issues, establishing another valuable connection between the voice actor and the active gaming community. Also, HoYoverse seems to be very careful and considerate when looking for voice actors to star in. Genshin Impact. Sumeru is based on Middle Eastern culture, so HoYoverse sought out Middle Eastern voice actors for many Sumeru characters, including Tighnari and Collei. Genshin Impact Version 3.4 will continue to expand the Sumeru region in early 2023. Players can expect new playable characters, quests, rewards, and more when the new update launches. The voice actors of Alhaitham and Yaoyao might even share a glimpse of their performance after the update arrives. Genshin Impact is available now for Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. A Nintendo Switch version is in development with no confirmed release date. MORE: Genshin Impact: Creepy Faceless Ayato Trend Explained

