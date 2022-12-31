2022 Hollywood Death, Entertainment & Media – Photo Gallery – Deadline





It’s been another tough year in 2022, and the sadness has extended to many beloved and groundbreaking people in entertainment and media who have passed away in the last 12 months. Scroll through a photo gallery above, which also includes obituaries. The theater world has lost giants such as Sidney Poitier and Angela Lansbury, as well as big names such as James Caan, Anne Heche, Bob Saget, Kirstie Alley, Ray Liotta, Nichelle Nichols, William Hurt, Louise Fletcher, Robert Clary, Emilio Delgado, Sally Kellerman, Robbie Coltrane, Monica Vitti, Leslie Jordan, John Aniston, Tony Sirico, Charlbi Dean, Tony Dow, Irene Papas, Howard Hesseman and Seinfeld moms Estelle Harris and Liz Sheridan. We also pay tribute to directors like Ivan Reitman, Peter Bogdanovich and Marvin J. Chomsky. Among the musicians who left us last year are Jerry Lee Lewis, Loretta Lynn, Olivia Newton-John, Meat Loaf, Ronnie Spector, Naomi Judd, Ramsey Lewis, Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Coolio. Many key players from popular bands were also lost in 2022, including Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac, Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, Don Wilson of The Ventures, Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode, Alan White of Yes, Jeff Cook of Alabama, Ian MacDonald of Foreigner, The Specials. ‘ Terry Hall, Gary Brooker of Procol Harum, Dan McCafferty and Manny Charlton of Nazareth, Keith Levene of Public Image Ltd., Rick Anderson of The Tubes, Maxi Jazz of Faithless and The Wrecking Crew guitarist extraordinaire Bill Pittman. Memorable songwriters Marilyn Bergman and Lamont Dozier also died, and the radio airwaves were less crackled with the loss of PJ O’Rourke, Ralph Emery and Michael Jackson. Popular comedians we mourned last year include Louie Anderson, Judy Tenuta, Gallagher and The Amazing Johnathan. Two valued members of the VFX community also passed away in Robert Blalack and Douglas Trumbull, as did comic book artists Tim Sale and Neil Adams. The sports world has also lost Pele, the all-time footballer Bill Russell of the NBA, golfer Kathy Whitworth, Len Dawson and Franco Harris of the NFL, and 67-year-old Dodgers announcer Vin Scully. And the Flower Power era seems increasingly distant with the passing of Woodstock promoter Michael Lang and Hair co-creator/star James Rado. Meanwhile, the world also mourned a pair of groundbreaking geopolitical figures in Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet Union’s last leader. And at Deadline, we have lost our founder and inspiration, Nikki Finke. A toast to all the legends and people behind the scenes who passed away in 2022.

