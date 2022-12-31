



Benoit Blanc’s husband actor breaks silence on Glass Onion Cameo The actor who plays Daniel Craig’s husband Benoit Blanc breaks his silence on his Glass Onion cameo, revealing why he joined the whodunit film.



Hugh Grant talks about his surprising appearance as the husband of Benoit Blanc in Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads, revealing what convinced him to join Rian Johnson’s Netflix thriller sequel. Grant starred alongside Daniel Craig, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline and Kate Hudson in the 2019 sequel. Knives out. In Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheadsBenoit Blanc is invited to join Norton tech billionaire Miles Bron and his wealthy entourage on his private island in Greece, when a game centered around his alleged murder turns deadly as past conflicts come to light. VIDEO OF THE DAY During an interview with Collider where he talked about his role in the upcoming fantasy film, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor ThievesGrant broke his silence on his surprising cameo as Benoit Blanc’s husband, Phillip, in scenes that depicted the couple at home in lockdown during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. the actor was brief in Glass Onion, Grant revealed that he decided to join the production due to his enjoyment of the original film. Check out Grant’s full response below: “It’s the smallest little moment. I don’t really know why they wanted to do it but anyway, I thought Knives Out 1 was great, and so yeah, I thought why not? I’m coming for a few hours.. .” Related: Every Cameo In The Glass Onion Explained

How Glass Onion Cameos and References Help Build the World of Knives Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads There’s no shortage of recognizable cameos, from appearances by frequent Johnson collaborators Noah Segan and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, to famous faces appearing as White’s friends. In the first detective scene, White is seen playing Among us with Natasha Lyonne, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Stephen Sondheim and the late Angela Lansbury, who voice their concerns for the detective during lockdown isolation after Phillip came into contact with them. While Knives out established Blanc as a much-discussed detective of public renown by various members of the Thromby family, Glass Onion helped further establish his celebrity status by showing off a number of famous faces he had become familiar with, highlighting his status as a detective around the world. White is not the only member of Glass OnionThe cast of characters who have rubbed shoulders with real-world celebrities, however, like Norton’s Miles Bron is frequently seen named removing various real-world celebrities outside of his inner circle, including actors Jared Leto and Jeremy Renner, the singer Paul McCartney and composer Philip Glass. Along with establishing Bron’s status as a tech billionaire, references to Renner’s personal brand of hot sauce and Leto’s Kombucha being sent to Bron in hopes of receiving a promotion help establish Bron’s true character under his friendlier facade. Like the way Bron uses his status, wealth, and power through his relationships with those around him for his own benefit, his relationships with these real-world figures are apparently more for business opportunities or influence, rather than a true friendship. Between recognizable actors playing surprising roles and nods to recognizable celebrities and influencers, Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads is based on the character of Benoit Blanc and helps to establish his place in the world. As such, Grant’s inclusion as Phillip helped shed some light on the life of a character that still remains a mystery itself, even after two appearances. And while Grant only appeared in a brief scene to answer a door, the actor’s surprising cameo remains one of many memorable moments found in the next chapter of Johnson’s world-famous detective story. . Next: Glass Onion Continues One Of The Weirdest Knives Out References Source: Collider

