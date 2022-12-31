Is the erratic behavior of Britney Spears and Kanye West due to the Illuminati? “If you only knew the truth”, reveals Jeffree Star!





In the past few months, two Hollywood stars who have consistently made headlines for their erratic behaviors are Britney Spears and Kanye West. As fans express concern for Britney due to the content she posts on social media, Kanye has gotten very upset due to her controversial statements. Well, now makeup artist and YouTuber Jeffree Star has something to say. A while back, Jeffree took to Twitter and talked about escaping Illuminati, Britney and Kanyes issues and more. Read on to find out everything he tweeted. Taking to Twitter late last night, Jeffree Star first tweeted, What a crazy fucking year I escaped the illuminati in 2021 and they still haven’t killed me. Every day I wake up grateful. He continued in the following tweet, In 2020 I was going to expose everything Within days, the Hollywood elite tried to ruin my entire career, vilify me and flood the news with lies to discredit me. If only you knew the truth about what they’re doing to Britney (Spears) and Kayne (West). What a crazy fucking year I escaped the illuminati in 2021 and they still haven’t killed me. Every day I wake up grateful. —Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) December 30, 2022 In 2020, I was going to expose everything. Within days, the Hollywood elite attempted to ruin my entire career, vilify me, and flood the news with lies to discredit me. If only you knew the truth about what they’re doing to Britney and Kayne. —Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) December 30, 2022 Jeffree Star added: Anyone who challenges the system is out. The makeup wizard added: I still have a soul. I can’t say that about many of these demons I surrounded myself with. Anyone who challenges the system is eliminated. —Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) December 30, 2022 I still have a soul. I can’t say that about many of these demons I surrounded myself with. —Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) December 30, 2022 For those unaware, Kanye West has been in the eye of the storm for quite some time due to his pro-Hitler and anti-Semitic comments as well as White Lives Matter statements, among other things. Britney Spears, on the other hand, has her fans worried about her health and well-being due to the photos and videos she shared with her millions of Instagram followers. What do you think of these strong statements made by Jeffree Star? Do you think that the behaviors of Britney Spears and Kanye West are also due to the Illuminati? Let us know in the comments. Must Read:Britney Spears makes shocking revelation that her safety has seen her change during conservatorship: ‘I would love to see a management team tell Jennifer Lopez to move on…’ Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News

