Bright lights, big stars and a return to Broomfield – Boulder Daily Camera

Casey Blanchard and his son, Dominick, left the box office hours before showtime Wednesday night at the Broomfields 1stBANK Center with their tickets already in hand. The overcast sky continued to turn gray, the temperature continued to drop, and raindrops, which would eventually turn to snow, filled the air.

But lifelong pro wrestling fans knew, like many others, that All Elite Wrestlings’ return to Colorado after nearly three years was going to be the polar opposite of the weather outside. It was going to be sizzling for the more than 4,000 fans inside the building.

AEW made its long-awaited return to Broomfield for the first time since March 4, 2020, an inauspicious event. It was the penultimate event for the then-year-old startup before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world. Over the next year and more, shows were held primarily at the company’s Jacksonville, Florida base to limited fans, mostly their peers.

But now it was back and in front of a crowd in Colorado.

The Blanchards traveled from Fort Collins for the event. They’ve seen AEW in the past, including the aforementioned March 2020 event, as well as in Las Vegas in May 2022. But they appreciated that the company was back in Broomfield for the first time in 33 months.

It’s in Colorado, and we love wrestling, said Casey Blanchard, who said he started watching professional wrestling in the late 1980s. The fact that he came to Colorado was everything. agreed.

For some, the Wednesday show was well worth a much longer drive.

Aileen and Marcus Lopez drove six hours from Ohkay Owingeh, NM to catch the show. This wasn’t the first time they’d ventured away from home to see AEW. They also traveled nine hours earlier this year to see the company in Las Vegas.

Live, ‘a different atmosphere’

AEW, which debuted in 2019, was supposed to debut in New Mexico in May 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to that show. It was postponed to December 30, 2020, but, again, the pandemic discouraged those plans. Then came Wednesday night at the 1stBANK Center.

We didn’t hesitate, Aileen Lopez said of buying tickets and traveling north. I didn’t care about the cost (of tickets).

The adrenaline rush of seeing a show in person, Casey Blanchard said, is why he and his son made the trip on Interstate 25. He compared it to baseball. While you can’t feel the same excitement watching a game on TV, it’s just a different vibe in the crowd. But with wrestling, there’s the music, the fireworks, and the punch-and-bruise action that draws fans in.

For Aurora resident Tyra Hyman, this was her first time seeing AEW live. A wrestling fan since the age of 9, it is the splendor and the circumstances that attract her as a spectator.

The stunts, the skills, the athleticism, Hyman said. Also, the characters. They have so many unique characters. Also even the equipment sometimes. I love to sew, so one of my goals in life is to become a professional wrestling costumer.

While this was Hymans’ first AEW adventure, Jake Little and his daughter, Izabel, were seeing AEW for the second time in just a few months. Parker’s family traveled to Cincinnati in October to see a show, in part because they weren’t sure if or when he would return to Colorado.

We didn’t think they would come back, said Jake Little. They hadn’t traveled west since they started doing live shows again (after the pandemic). It’s the farthest, and now they’re heading to California.

All Elite Wrestling debuted in California last June following the Las Vegas event on Memorial Day weekend, but trips to the Mountain Time Zone have been non-existent until now.

And it’s not just the fans who get their energy from the live atmosphere. It is the wrestlers themselves who enjoy the synergy coming from the audience and they reciprocate with their performance in the ring.

For one of those artists, Ethan Page, Wednesday was a career moment. The 33-year-old Hamilton, Ont. native, who now resides in Michigan, battled one of AEW’s top stars Bryan Danielson, a former WWE Champion. It was their first meeting and Pages was stepping into a Colorado ring for the first time in his 16-year career. It’s a moment he will treasure.

For me, any kind of big match with AEW is a big chance. And Bryan being one of the biggest departures from the business, for me to be able to show off my talent with someone of his caliber is absolutely a real opportunity and a dream come true scenario for me career-wise, said Page. Knowing that I was getting booed out of the building pretty much all the time (Page fights like a bad guy) was a nice pat on the back. But there was a moment when the crowd sang a duel for me and for Bryan. For me to be able to earn public respect with one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and be treated as an equal was a great accomplishment for me, even losing the match.

The occasion both with who he was wrestling but also where was not lost on Page, who was aware of the appreciation of the crowd who carried signs supporting him, whether with his nickname All Ego, or drawings of him pointing his finger at her smiling.

When the pandemic was ending and we were bringing people back into the arena, that was a feeling. We didn’t get that for about two years, Page said. To finally get that back to have that opportunity to play for more than your peers was amazing.

“And when you talk about coming to Colorado for the first time since then, you’re talking about an audience that hasn’t seen their form of live entertainment in over two years. That’s why we had one hottest crowds in a long time because it was new to the Colorado crowd. We had a big fan base.

One foot in the door

The four-plus-hour show also allowed local artists in Colorado to get a foot in the door with the second-largest professional wrestling company in the United States, whether working on AEW’s flagship program Dynamite or Rampage or Dark Elevation.

One of them was Tyra Russamee, a Thailand-born professional wrestler who started performing in December 2015. She opened Wednesday night’s card against former AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida.

Sporting her red, white and blue gear, Russamee crossed the ropes to the cheers of hometown fans chanting her name for a heartbreaking moment for the Colorado resident.

I didn’t expect it, said Russamee, who has wrestled in 11 countries and can usually be found wrestling every weekend somewhere in the state for a number of local promotions Primos, Lucha, Libre and Laughs, Colorado Springs Wrestling, New Era and more.

But that in itself showed the importance Wednesday night for local wrestlers to be selfless, humble and learn from the best. It was a fulfilling platform that showed them that their goal of national achievement is not only achievable, but also not impossible.

Some of them were reluctant or unwilling to step out of their comfort zone, Russamee said. My advice is to be open to any small role or big role experience. All this knowledge can be useful. Always be ready to be on call.

As Russamee was, when the call went out to serve as an extra as a member of the EMT team on the show.

Whether it’s an in-ring role, serving as an EMT member, or candy for another artist, AEW’s return has opened the door to TV exposure for Colorado’s indie artists, who might not not get international exposure otherwise.

The night didn’t come without his bumps in the road, or in the Russamees’ case, a mild concussion and a gashed jaw, but these paled in comparison to the opportunity for global promotion. A wonderful experience. Powerful. Uplifting. More exposure. Not wanting to be complacent.

I still dream. I don’t want to wake up, Russamee said.

For one night, AEW was back in Broomfield.

I said it over and over again, I wasn’t really back. It’s not all the way back until we get (expletive) back to Broomfield, AEW superstar and former three-time world champion Jon Moxley told the live crowd at the end of the event. of Wednesday.

Were (expletive) back.