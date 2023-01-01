What Happened in Hollywood This Year





EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) From babies to breakups, there’s never been a dull moment this year in Hollywood. The year 2022 has been nothing short of exciting when it comes to the world of entertainment. Filled with blockbuster movies, music, and tons of Hollywood drama. Here are my favorite fun times of the year. “It’s me high, I’m the problem, it’s me,” Taylor Swift sang. Let’s start with the Queen of Pop, from crashing ticket master to conquering the top ten spots on the Billboard music charts, Taylor Swift has had an upsetting year. Taylor released her Midnights album in October which sent the swifties into a frenzy. But “karma” then caught up with the singer when her highly anticipated tour crushed Ticketmaster and left fans in the ticket giant’s arms. More than two dozen disappointed fans have filed a class action lawsuit accusing Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation, of fraud, misrepresentation and antitrust violations over its botched tour ticket sale. And it’s no surprise that one of 20-22’s biggest films was the new movie Top Gun: Maverick. After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s finest airmen, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is in his place, pushing the envelope as a brave test pilot and dodging the rank advancement that would ground. In the film’s opening weekend alone, the film made over $120 million. But a word of warning, before watching the new Top Gun, it’s a good idea to watch the original in order to understand the plot and the characters. Top Gun Maverick is available to stream on Paramount Plus. This year has also seen a lot of babies born in Hollywood. Country singer Scotty McCreery welcomed a baby boy on October 24. Actress Rebel Wilson also welcomed a baby this year. Her little girl was born at the end of November by surrogate mother. And we can’t forget the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Khloe Kardashian and their sister Kylie Jenner both welcomed baby boys earlier this year. The two moms have yet to announce their baby’s name to the public. And nothing says Hollywood like breakups. Some famous couples called it this year which broke the hearts of fans all over the world. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson only ended their quick romance after nine months of dating. Another couple who broke up were ‘Don’t Worry Honey’ co-stars Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles after dating for two years.

And perhaps one of the biggest heartbreaking breakups of the year was between Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele who divorced after thirteen years of marriage. And a country singer who worked his way to the top of the charts. Morgan Wallen is ending the year strong after one of his hit songs “you proof” topped Billboard’s music chart for the ninth week in a row. It’s been a big year for Wallen having recently released three new tracks ahead of his world tour. His new songs include “One Thing at a Time”, “Days That End With Why” and the highly anticipated “Tennesse Fan”. Wallen will hit the road on his “one night at a time tour” with tougher, more serious special guests Parker McCollum and Bailey Zimmermann. It’s your return on what happened this year in Hollywood.

