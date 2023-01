Our greatest wrestler-turned-actor visited SmackDown last night

A quote from filmmaker Rian Johnson, who recently helmed WWE Hall of Famer Dave Bautista, in Glass Onion (and received a replica WWE Title from our man Batista for his efforts), made a few rounds in the internet news cycle last week. Johnson told The Atlantic he thinks Bautista is the best wrestler turned actor: When I was writing [Duke Cody, Bautistas MRA/NRA influencer character in Glass Onion], I imagined a skinny dude trying to overcompensate. When Bautista was brought up, I was immediately taken with the idea. I’ve been a huge fan of his dramatic chops as an actor. I think someone like [Paul Thomas Anderson] will give him a real role and will look like a genius. As a person, Bautista is genuinely and immediately vulnerable when you meet him, and that’s what got me excited. He’s someone who has the physical attributes of someone who would play big, but he actually brings sensitivity to the role. We raise this for several reasons. First, to say that Johnson is right. Dwayne Johnson is a bigger star, and John Cena could still catch up with his former OVW classmate when it comes to dramatic chops (we’ve had more pathos from Cena in a season of Peacemaker than we’ve done in 20 years of WWE Superstardom). But Bautista always had the sensibility Knives out the author talks about going back and watching his turn on Rey Mysterio in 2009 if you need proof. He also brought more passion for acting than either of his two wrestler-turned-actor rivals, both of whom seem more focused on drawing than acting. Second, it’s a holiday weekend, but we have to feed the content machine. It’s a great topic of discussion. And even though we were a few days late, we have a connection. Look who was backstage for at least a little while when Smack down hit Tampa last night (December 30)! It’s great to see Titus ONeil and his friends, but we’ve focused on one specific friend here. He’s our greatest wrestler-turned-actor, Dave Bautista. Now hopefully he was there to tell his friend Hunter about his Hall of Fame induction. The WrestleMania that WWE is about to hold in Hollywood would probably be a good place to do it. So go Triple H. Give us what we want!

