Bollywood Movies To Watch In 2023 – Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism





Amid competition from the southern film industry, Bollywood is aiming high on upcoming big releases from top stars in a bid to reclaim box office glory, which has taken a hit after the pandemic. As the curtains draw back on the year 2022. Souvik Ghosh lists some crucial Bollywood releases

Pathane

After a four-year hiatus from films, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to treat audiences to his stardom in director Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, slated for release on January 25, 2023. Riding through controversies over the The color of lead actor Deepika Padukone’s bikini, abs, hair and Shah Rukh’s steamy romance with the former have already been buzzing on social media.

Maidaan

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, known for his meticulous portrayal of on-screen characters, will portray football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in Maidaan. Directed by Amit Sharma, the film is slated for release in February.

Someone’s brother, someone’s life

After a topsy-turvy run at the box office in recent years, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is aiming to recreate his on-screen magic with the action-comedy film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films, the film is set to be released in April 2023 on the occasion of Eid.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Dharma Productions are all set to bring an ensemble cast with their Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Although filming was briefly postponed due to Alia’s pregnancy, the film is slated for release in late April 2023.

Jawan

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh will return to the big screen for the second time in 2023 with Atlee’s Jawan, an action thriller starring the 57-year-old actor in dual roles. The film stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

Adipurush

Adipurush is one of the films of 2023 that has already caused a buzz on social networks. The film, which is based on the epic Ramayana, stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan in the lead. Directed by Om Raut, the film is set to hit theaters in June.

tiger 3

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will reunite for another sequel to the Tiger franchise, Tiger 3. Starring Emraan Hashmi, director Maneesh Sharma’s film is set to be released in the last quarter of 2023.

Sam Bahadur

After Raazi, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, whose essay on screen iconic characters garnered strong reviews, has teamed up again with filmmaker Meghna Gulzar for Sam Bahadur. Vicky is set to play the lead role in Sam Bahadur, which is based on the life of First Indian Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The shooting of the film, which is scheduled for release on December 1, 2023, has already been completed.

Bad Miyan Chote Miyan

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who also struggled to deliver strong post-pandemic box office numbers, will reunite with action star Tiger Shroff in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is set to be released on the big screens in December.

To soak

The year won’t end without the third release from Shah Rukh Khan, who first teamed up with iconic filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani via Dunki. The film, which stars Taapsee Pannu alongside Shah Rukh, is set to hit the big screen on December 22, 2023. (TWF)

