Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt Top Bollywood Journalists 2022

New Delhi: 2022 was the year when several Bollywood celebrities made headlines for various reasons. From Shah Rukh Khan in the limelight for announcing his most anticipated project ‘Pathaan’, to Alia Bhatt making box office heyday with ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, these celebs have had their fans on their toes all along. throughout the year.

Here is a look at some of the Bollywood celebrities who have become newsmakers in 2022:

1. Shahrukh Khan

The ‘King Of Bollywood’ has announced his most anticipated project ‘Pathaan’. Not only that, the actor left his fans in awe as he previewed his look in the film, going bare chested and flaunting his chiseled abs. The actor, who will return to the big screen after a four-year hiatus, also announced two other projects ‘Jawaan’ and ‘Dunki’ slated for release in 2023. While SRK boosted his fans’ excitement with his looks in the song ‘Besharam, Rang’, the actor went under the scanner as controversy erupted over the costume worn by Deepika Padukone in the song.

2. Deepika Padukone

The talented actress who needs no introduction has ruled 2022. Deepika Padukone made her debut with the much-talked-about movie “Gehraiyaan.” The actress did the country proud as a jury member at Cannes 2022 and turned heads with her impeccable style at the film festival. The actress began her entrepreneurial journey by launching her skincare and wellness brand 82°E. In December, she raged with her sizzling steps in ‘Besharam Rang’ and also came under the scanner as controversy erupted over the color of the bikini the actress donned in one of the song’s sequences . Deepika Padukone also made the country proud by unveiling the FIFA Trophy in Qatar, becoming the first Indian celebrity to do so.

3. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was one of the celebrities who repeatedly made headlines for one reason or another throughout the year. The actress had quite a turbulent year starting with her praise and accolades for her eccentric performance in “Gangubai Kathiawadi.” Alia’s film became one of the biggest hits of the year in the post-pandemic era. The actress rose to prominence for making her southern debut with SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus drama “RRR,” and also for making her digital debut with her debut production house’s film “Darlings.” Alia became one of the most beautiful brides when she married longtime beau Ranbir Kapoor in an intimate ceremony in April. The actress embraced motherhood when she welcomed daughter “Raaha” in November. Alia made her first screen appearance with her husband Ranbir Kapoor in the movie ‘Brahmastra’ and also announced her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot in ‘Heart Of Stone’.

4. Akshay Kumar

The “Khiladi” actor has been making headlines this year, for several reasons. Akshay Kumar delivered a series of flops in 2022, starting with ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ which sparked controversy over the title of the film which was previously kept only as ‘Prithviraj’ followed by ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and ‘Ram Setu’. Even ‘Cuttputlli’ which marked its digital debut, did not succeed. More than his flop movies, the actor faced public anger for his association with “Vimal Pan Masala”, which angered his fans who started trolling him on social media. Trolls and memes eventually forced the actor to terminate his contract with the brand. Akshay Kumar was also in the news as reports that he was not part of ‘Hera Pheri 3’ started making the rounds.

5. Aamir Khan

“Mr Perfectionist” returned to the big screen with one of his most anticipated projects “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which had been in the works for quite a long time. While trade pundits believed that Aamir’s film would turn out to be one of the blockbusters of the year, the opposite happened as many protests and oppositions started before the film’s release, with several people asking for the boycott of the film. While the film was well received when it was released on the Netflix streaming platform, Aamir Khan announced his break from acting, disturbed by the film’s failure at the box office.

6. Jacqueline Fernandez

The actress has been making headlines ever since her name was linked to con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the 200 crore money laundering case. She was repeatedly summoned by the Directorate of Law Enforcement for questioning, before being released on bail in the case by the Delhi High Court in November. Jacqueline was also in the news for her southern debut with the song ‘Ra Ra Rakamma’ in Kiccha Sudeepa’s featured ‘Vikrant Rona’.

7. Ranveer Singh

Known for his eccentric fashion sense, Ranveer Singh never misses an opportunity to get noticed. But this year, the actor made headlines when he revealed everything for a photo shoot in a magazine, which annoyed many. Ranveer was also honored representing Indian cinema on the world stage at the Marrakech International Film Festival and received the prestigious Gold Star award.

