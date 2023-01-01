Australian woman caught by man claiming to be Hollywood actor James Spader

An Australian woman has spoken of the devastating impact of catfishing after her sister, who is convinced she is in a relationship with actor James Spader, missed their mother’s death as she tried to meet the Hollywood star.

* Jenny told Daily Mail Australia that her 55-year-old younger sister believes The Blacklist actor has been in love with her for more than two years.

Jenny said she “supposedly” met the actor at acaf in Australia around nine years ago.

She explained that her sister gave more than $100,000 to the ‘scam artist’ after borrowing $9,500 from her, taking at least $70,000 from their parents’ trust and even selling her house to send money to “the actor”.

“That’s what she told us, that they met him in a cafe – whether it was him or not, we don’t know,” Jenny said.

“She had taken money from my parents’ account, which boils down to elder abuse, until I had to step in because I had a power of attorney and cut it.

“She sold her house and she promised as soon as it was settled that she would refund the money but nothing was refunded.”

Jenny said her sister refused to give further details of her relationship after family and friends tried to convince her it wasn’t real.

The couple are thought to communicate on Snapchat to protect the man’s privacy as the app does not record conversations.

The relationship took a mental, physical and emotional toll on the family and came to a breaking point when Jenny watched her mother die in June this year, while her sister was ‘pursuing him’.

“Poor mum, she was bedridden for six months and was told he was coming to visit and she waited and waited but he never came,” Jenny said as she fought back tears.

“The worst thing about all of this is that the weekend our mum passed away my sister flew to Sydney to meet him obviously, and that didn’t happen.

‘Watching your mother die and watching her die while your own sister is away…our relationship will never be the same. Never.’

Jenny said their mother’s death should have been a “wake-up call” for her sister, but sadly it pushed her away.

The fisherman-cat has used multiple excuses each time he’s supposed to meet, including catching Covid, needing an updated pacemaker, having no funds due to a divorce and being the subject of an investigation by the IRS.

“The last thing is he had an accident and they had to cover it up,” Jenny said.

‘I said, ‘but he’s promoting the 10th season of The Blacklist’ and I’ve been met, ‘well, they can CGI (computer-generated imagery) in anything and they don’t release no press releases.

Jenny said her sister was packed and ready for a ‘private jet’ to pick her up on several occasions, but it’s always canceled at the last minute.

His sister even flew to Canada in October 2021 to meet the man but never saw him in person after receiving yet another apology.

Jenny’s sister even sent a photo of the actor’s friend that he sent her. After a reverse search of the image, Jenny discovered that the person pictured had died six years ago.

Jenny said the fisher-cat took advantage of her sister at a time when she was vulnerable and manipulated her to the point that she alienated herself from family and friends.

“It’s all really sad. She’s well and truly jumped and is all in. There’s no point talking to her…it’s still going on,” Jenny said.

“I don’t know why she can’t give us more information, why we can’t talk to her.

She said she couldn’t answer the questions. She just says it’s not her story to tell. She cannot divulge any information. To me they are just *** bulls.

“She was told to keep it a secret and she said she would. Everything we’ve read online, the bells are starting to ring. So many things don’t add up, but for my sister, it’s all good.

Jenny, who suffers from a degenerative autoimmune disease and was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, said she had to care for her elderly father who has dementia on her own, as her sister had other priorities which were “all around him”.

When asked what she would say if she could give the man a message, Jenny replied, “It would be ‘What the f**k? sister to speak to us and speak only to you”.

“I couldn’t tell who it is, what it has or where it comes from.

“Somewhere in the recesses of my mind, I hope this turns out to be true for my sister, but it doesn’t seem real.

“It seems beyond the realm of possibility that a multi-millionaire has no money. James Spader wouldn’t ask a random Australian woman for money.”

Jenny said the whole family thought she was “crazy” and wanted her sister to “wake up” and see the scammer destroyed her life and relationships.

“Our older brother thinks she’s crazy. I think she is completely crazy. My daughter thinks she’s crazy and won’t speak to her at all and has destroyed her as a family,’ Jenny said.

“I don’t think she saw what she did and how it affected everyone…or she did and that’s why she walked away from everyone and that makes it right. just as bad.”

Jenny said she hopes her story helps others who have fallen victim to the same catfisher or other similar scams.

“It’s devastating in every way, not to mention the person going through it is so tied in knots and still thinks it’s real,” Jenny said.

“If anything, I hope my sister’s story helps someone else realize that what they’re going through isn’t real. This isn’t a normal relationship, and it’s not is not how the family is treated.

*Name changed for anonymity.