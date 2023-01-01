



The Witcher Geralt actor reveals whether he prefers Yennefer or Triss The voice actor for Geralt from The Witcher franchise shares his thoughts on the unanswered question of whether to choose Yennefer or Triss.



the witcher the franchise’s voice actor for Geralt has expressed his opinion on choosing Yennefer or Triss. Rarely is there such a controversial decision in a video game as choosing between romantic partners and The Witcher 3The choice of Yennefer and Triss is a particularly glaring example. These are characters who the witcher players familiarized themselves with a trio of games, not to mention the books. Yet for some, like Geralt’s voice actor, the choice is all too easy. GAMER VIDEO OF THE DAY Romance has been part of the witcher franchise since its inception. In the first two games of the witcher, Geralt doesn’t even have a choice per se. He is allowed to make multiple choices throughout each game, as he is hardly monogamous. In The Witcher 3, however, the romance is framed with a certain finality. The player is forced to choose one or none. Choosing Triss or Yennefer leads to a specific ending to this romance. Trying to romance the two women will result in an ending without either. As such, despite Geralt’s banter, the decision between Triss and Yennefer is considered one of the most important choices in the series. RELATED: New Witcher 3 Mod Improves Raytracing Performance on PC Few people probably understand the importance of this choice like Geralt’s English voice actor, Doug Cockle. He’s been Geralt’s voice actor since 2007, voicing him not only in all three main versions of the series, but also in the DLC, the A Night to Remember cinematic, and even the spin-off game Gwent. He knows the stories of Triss and Yennefer, and Geralt’s relationship to the two. So when Cockle says in an interview with Xbox On that he prefers Triss, that’s saying something. In the interview, Cockle is asked if he’s more of a Yen fan, to which Cockle says out of character, “Me, personally? No. I like them both, they’re both women. incredible.” He then explains that if it was him in the game, Doug Cockle and not Geralt, he would “probably be attracted to Triss”. It makes perfect sense that Cockle chooses Triss. After all, Triss is prominent and romantic in all three the witcher Games. Yennefer, on the other hand, is absent from the witcher and only appears in flashbacks of The Witcher 2. Yennefer is an amazing character in The Witcher 3but she doesn’t have the same rapport that Triss has with those who played the witcher and The Witcher 2. Cockle supposedly has a much closer bond with Triss. Just because Cockle says Triss means the most to him as a character capable of romance in the witcher series does not make it more or less a definitive choice. In the witcher books, for example, Triss is little more than a supporting character while Yennefer is written as the only real match for Geralt. Every fan of the witcher has his own experience with each woman and can only make this choice for himself. The Witcher 3 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. MORE: 20 RPGs With The Best Romances, Ranked

