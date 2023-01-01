Hollywood – Hollywood movies on our 2023 watchlist





Posted on 01.01.23, 06:34 x fast The 10th installment in the action-packed, adrenaline-fueled Fast & Furious franchise has an up-to-the-minute starring cast of Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Brie Larson, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Cardi B, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges, Scott Eastwood… phew! Fast X is a sequel to the events of the ninth film in the franchise and will focus on Dom (Vin Diesel) and his team enlisting help in their fight against Cipher (Charlize Theron) when she recruits a mysterious new adversary named Dante ( Jason Momoa). Split into two parts, the first Fast X film will be released in May and the next in February 2024. Oppenheimer



Christopher Nolan directs Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in this biopic which focuses on the man credited with being the father of the atomic bomb. It features names like Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, and Kenneth Branagh. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Martin Sherwin and Kai Bird, the film has been described as an epic thriller shot in IMAX that immerses audiences in the thrilling paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it. I can not wait ! Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate



It may be the first film in the Indiana Jones canon that isn’t directed by Steven Spielberg or written by George Lucas, but nothing will stop us from lining up for this one. At 80, Harrison Ford returns to reprise the role of the swaggering adventurer who abducts Fedora in the fifth Indiana Jones film, which he will co-star Antonio Banderas, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen. Director James Mangold describes this Indy as a brilliant nerd and badass. Let’s see what’s in store! Barbie



Released on the same day as Oppenheimer is this live-action adaptation of everyone’s favorite fashion doll through the ages. Greta Gerwig’s director stars Margot Robbie as Barbie, with Ryan Gosling as Ken, and is said to be about a doll living in Barbieland who gets kicked out because she’s not perfect enough and throws herself then on an adventure in the real world. The first teaser all pink and pretty makes us want to know more. cocaine bear



This Elizabeth Banks-directed dark comedy thriller sold us, given that it’s inspired by the true story of an American black bear who ingested a duffel bag full of cocaine in 1985 and then ran amok in a small town in Georgia. The bear was found three months later alongside 40 open plastic cocaine containers. This one is sure to be a great watch! Wonders



Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) join forces in this June film that’s part of the MCU’s Phase Five. The film also features Monica Rambeau (known as the second Captain Marvel) and is set following the events of Ms. Marvel with Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau swapping places each time they use their powers and have to team up to figure out why. Iman Vellan is a charmer and we’ll sign up for this one for her. Dune: part two



The second part of Denis Villeneuve’s epic sci-fi film has a November theater date and explores the ongoing journey of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), who, along with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen, seeks revenge. conspirators who destroyed his family. Cast members from the first film also include Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem, while Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, La Seydoux and Christopher Walken join the second part.

