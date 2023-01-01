Bollywood – Bollywood movies we’re lining up for in 2023





Posted on 01.01.23, 06:22 Pathane More than four years after Zero, Shah Rukh Khan returns with his big Republic weekend release, Pathaan. Looking to open wide and stay huge, Pathaan has already caused a stir with SRK’s abs, Besharam rang, et al. With Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also starring, all eyes are on Pathaan to pull Bolly’s box office out of its current rut.



SRK’s second release of 2023 is directed by Atlee and marks the Hindi film debut of Nayanthara, widely known as Lady Superstar in the south. The first-look poster featuring Shah Rukh dressed in camouflage and bandaged head-to-toe intrigued us enough to give Jawan a dekko on Friday’s release, especially considering the Bolly Badshah plays dual roles in the film. Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra make up the rest of the cast. Kuttey



The year promises to start off with a bang with this curiously titled film from the stable of Vishal Bhardwaj, who, oddly enough, also made a memorable film called Kaminey. Vishal’s son Aasmaan makes his directorial debut with this potentially delightful thriller that features a dream cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Arjun Kapoor and Radhika Madan. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani



Karan Johar returns to the directors chair with this big budget family film which boasts names like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. A big one this year to look forward to. tiger 3



Salman Khan takes on the role of super spy Tiger in the third installment of the hit franchise directed by Maneesh Sharma. Katrina Kaif returns as Zoya, with Emraan Hashmi playing the villain. Bad Miyan Chote Miyan



Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will share screen space for the first time in Ali Abbas Zafars’ action-comedy which will shoot in four countries and be released this Christmas. Shehzada



He is currently the man who can do no wrong. Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan reunites with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon for February film Shehzada. Adipurush



The poor quality special effects of the trailer released in October made Adipurush fodder for many memes. The brouhaha prompted the creators to move the release date from January to June 2023. Although it remains to be seen how this modern Ramayana with Prabhas as Raghava/ Ram, Kriti Sanon as Janaki/ Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh/ Raavan will end up playing out, Adipurush will have to do quite a bit of box office work to recoup its massive Rs 600 crore budget. Tu jhoothi ​​main makkaar



We’re not exactly sold on the title, but the prospect of seeing Ranbir Kapoor in a rom-com, Shraddha Kapoor for company, will have us lining up for this March movie. Dimple Kapadia also stars in this film by Luv Ranjan. Bawal



Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be paired up for the first time in this romantic drama by Nitesh Tiwari which has been filmed in locations as diverse as Lucknow and Warsaw. Someone’s brother, someone’s life



The 2014 Tamil hit Veeram takes a Bhai twist into, well, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman Khans Id biggie this year has him sporting long locks, with the film going through several cast changes to finally star Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu. Merry Christmas



Thriller master Sriram Raghavan returns with what promises to be an edge-of-the-seat watch with the unlikely pair of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The Archies



A group of child stars Suhana Khan (daughter of Shah Rukh Khans), Khushi Kapoor (daughter of Sridevis) and Agastya Nanda (grandson of Amitabh Bachchans) as well as young new faces will make their acting debuts in the Zoya Akhtars’ desi adaptation of the adventures of the Riverdale Teenager and the Gang. The Archies will stream on Netflix. To soak



SRK will close the year with its third release in 2023. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and telling the story of immigrants, we’re really looking forward to this interestingly named movie that brings together Shah Rukh and Taapsee Pannu for the first time. Animal



Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reunites Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in this gangster flick that’s the big Independence Day outing of the year. Animal



Vicky Kaushal is the spitting image of Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur’s First Look, the biopic about the decorated serviceman’s remarkable life and career. Director Meghna Gulzar also stars Dangal Fatima daughters Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

