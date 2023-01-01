Top Thai BL Actors 2022 based on Instagram and Global Popularity

It’s that time of year again! Ahead of kicking off the New Year celebrations and heading into 2023, HITC takes a look back at the top Thai BL actors of 2022 who brought their A-game in terms of both Instagram and global popularity.

From Thai icons Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawins 2 to the arrival of this year’s hot mafia romance KinnPorche The Series, the popularity of Thai BL and stunning actors are touching the skies.

With a growing interest in Asian entertainment and culture through gripping storylines and phenomenal talent, HITC brings you the best Thai BL actors of 2022 who are making waves with their superior acting and global presence.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:58.1055%"/> GMMTV OFFICIAL | Youtube

Best Thai BL Actors 2022

10. Thousand Phakphum

Mile Phakphum Romsaithong, 30, stole hearts with his portrayal of KinnPorsches mob boss Kinn. The best Thai BL series of 2022 introduced viewers to emerging talents and received immense love from fans around the world.

After becoming a huge success, Mile has over 2.6 million followers on Instagram and has been searched in 26 regions around the world.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:57.7148%"/> Be on the cloud | Youtube

9. PP Krit

PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn, 23, is best known for playing the role of Oh-aew in the BL series, I Told Sunset About You and I Promised You The Moon.

The stylish star is loved in both the entertainment and fashion worlds. He was crowned the proud winner of the Asian Star Prize at the 2021 Seoul International Drama Awards.

PP Crete gained over a million followers on Instagram this year, reaching 3.6 million. He was also searched worldwide in 27 regions.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:56.4453%"/> PP Krit Entertainment | Youtube

8. Ohm Pawat

BL Series Bad Buddy star Ohm Pawat Chittsawangdee continued to win hearts with his goofy personality and charm. The series has received immense love for its portrayal of a healthy relationship. Ohm as Pat is still one of fans’ most beloved characters.

The actor, 22, is currently impressing viewers with his role in the 2022 series, 10 Years Tickets.

This year, Ohm gained more than 1.5 million followers, bringing the figure to 4.5 million, and it was searched in 34 regions around the world.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:54.6875%"/> GMMTV RECORDINGS | Youtube

7. Nanon Korapat

Nanon Korapat Kirdpan, 22, is second-half on-screen Pats Pran in Bad Buddy.

The star won hearts for her touching portrayal of Pran as well as her high-level chemistry. The BL series has become an all-time favorite for fans.

Nano has over 4.8 million followers on Instagram after gaining around 1.2 million this year. He was searched worldwide in 44 regions.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:49.9023%"/> GMMTV RECORDINGS | Youtube

6. Zee Pruk

Zee Pruk Panich, 30, wowed BL fans after starring as smart and charming businessman Lian in the Cutie Pie series.

Thanks to the steamy romance that is sure to give you butterflies, fans can’t stop swooning over him.

Zee was a hot topic among BL fans in 2022. He gained over 1.7 million Instagram followers this year, bringing the total to 3.3 million. He was searched worldwide in 41 regions.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:57.8125%"/> Mandated Chain | Youtube

5. Apo Nattawin

Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, 28, became one of the top stars in 2022 after starring in the hit BL series, KinnPorsche.

After the series trended globally during its run, the superb cast embarked on their world tour and put on a fabulous show for their fans and thanked them for all their love and support.

Thanks to their huge popularity, the idol, along with her co-stars Mile and Bible, attended the Red Sea International Film Festival this year.

He recently attended the BVLGARI event in Bangkok alongside K-Pop icon Mark Tuan and several Thai stars including KinnPorsches Build.

apo has been searched globally across 45 regions and currently has over 2.6 million followers on Instagram.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:56.4453%"/> Be on the cloud | Youtube

4. Jeff Saturn

Jeff Satur, 27, is making waves in the world of theater and music. He starred on the hit series KinnPorsche as the mysterious Kim this year and blessed fans with unique tracks like Stranger, Hide, and more.

The stars’ deep, sultry vocals graced the series OST with Why Dont You Stay. The official music video for the tracks has surpassed 35 million views on YouTube, at the time of writing.

The Fade crooner also sent fans into a frenzy after being credited as a co-composer on one of the tracks on K-Pop star AleXas’ new EP, Girls Gone Vogue.

I f claims the most interest by region, it was searched globally across 65 regions. He gained more than a million subscribers this year, bringing the total to 2.6 million.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:60.4492%"/> Jeff Satur | Youtube

3. Mew Suppasit

BL TharnType series star Mew Suppasit Jongcheveevat boasts an impressive resume with his acting credits and successful singing career.

In 2022, the 31-year-old singer wowed fans with his single, Our Time and Forever Love. He also received great love for the collaboration track Turn Off The Alarm with hugely popular K-Pop icon Suho from EXO.

Meow has over 5.1 million followers on Instagram after gaining 1.7 million this year. He was searched worldwide in 54 regions.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:55.6641%"/> MewSuppasit Studio | Youtube

2. Win Metawin

One simply cannot mention Thai entertainment without naming 23-year-old Win Metawin Opas-iamkajorn.

At such a young age, Win has already become a global icon since starring in 2gether. The star wowed fans in acting, singing, high-end fashion, business, and more.

2022 has been another successful year for Win. He caused a huge Twitter storm when he attended the Prada show in Milan, Italy. Other big names in attendance included K-drama star Song Kang and NCT’s K-pop icon Jaehyun.

His recent acting credits include F4 Thailand and Devil Sister. In 2023, he should star in two new series, Beauty Newbie and Engima.

This year, To earn gained over 5.8 million followers, bringing the total to an impressive 14.1 million. He was searched worldwide in 40 regions.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:54.9805%"/> GMMTV RECORDINGS | Youtube

1. Luminous Wachirawit

No one does it quite like Thai star Bright Vachirawit Chivaree.

Bright, 25, has gained global recognition, fame and fan love since starring in 2gether. He showed his skills in a number of projects like F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers and Astrophile among others. In 2023, he should star in a new film, The Interest.

Thanks to her dreamy visuals and sensual voice, her popularity touches the sky.

This year, Bright gained nearly 7 million followers on Instagram, bringing the total to 16.9 million followers.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:52.3438%"/> GMMTV RECORDINGS | Youtube

For more Asian entertainment news and updates, follow@HITCAsia.

By[email protected]

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:0.1667%"/> Display all

In other news, Why did Taylor shoot Bill in The Bold And The Beautiful?