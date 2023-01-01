Memorial flowers in Hollywood to honor journalist Barbara Walters

BURBANK (CNS) – Memorial flowers will be placed Saturday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of legendary journalist Barbara Walters, who was a pioneer for women in the industry and interviewed many of the biggest names of our time at the course of a career spanning approximately five decades.

Walters – an ABC staple on shows such as “20/20” and “The View,” which she co-founded – died Friday in New York City at the age of 93, the channel said.

“Barbara was a true legend, a trailblazer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself,” Bob Iger, CEO of Burbank-based Walt Disney Co., which owns ABC, said in a statement. . “She was a one-of-a-kind journalist who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state and regime leaders to the biggest celebrities and sports icons. call Barbara a colleague for more than three decades, but more importantly, I got to call her a dear friend. She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline .

Walters had been largely out of public view in recent years. She stepped down as co-host of “The View” in 2014, but continued to work on the program. ABC noted that upon leaving as co-host, she said, “I don’t want to appear on another program or climb another mountain. Instead, I want to sit on a sunny lot and admire the very talented women — and yes, some men too — who will take my place.

Born September 25, 1931, in Boston and raised in New York and Miami Beach, Walters began her broadcasting career as a producer with WNBC-TV in New York and later became a writer for CBS News.

Walters joined NBC’s “Today” show as a writer and researcher in 1961. Within a year, she had become a journalist at large. She became the show’s first co-host in 1963, but didn’t officially earn the title until 1974.

In 1976, Walters signed a contract paying her a record $1 million a year to become an anchor for “ABC Evening News”, the first woman to anchor a nightly television newscast. After two years of continued low ratings, Walters was dropped as an anchor.

In 1979, Walters joined former “Today” show colleague Hugh Downs as host of the prime-time news magazine “20/20”, a position she would hold until 2004.

Walters has been credited with interviewing more leaders and entertainers than anyone in broadcast history, including every president and first ladies of the United States, from Richard Nixon to Barack Obama. ABC noted that it also interviewed Donald and Melania Trump before he was elected president.

She won 12 Emmy Awards during her career and was known for her interviews that many other journalists missed.

Most notably, in 1977, she arranged the first joint interview of Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin, which helped lead to a peace treaty between the two nations.

Also in 1977, Walters interviewed Cuban leader Fidel Castro as they passed through the Bay of Pigs, the site of an attack launched by the CIA during the Kennedy administration in a failed attempt to overthrow him from power.

Walters also has the distinction of being responsible for the highest-rated news program aired by a single network, a 1999 interview with Clinton White House staffer Monica S. Lewinsky viewed by 74 million viewers.

Walters’ final question to Lewinsky, whose affair with then-President Bill Clinton led to his perjured testimony and impeachment, was “What will you tell your children about this?”

Lewinsky replied, “I guess ‘Mom made mistakes.’

Walters closed the show by turning to the viewers and saying, “And that’s the understatement of the century.”

She was also known for her “Barbara Walters Specials” and her annual pre-Oscar and “10 Most Fascinating People” specials.

Walters received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007, with Iger among the attendees of the event.

“To me, this award is an Emmy and an Oscar and a Tony all rolled into one, and I will walk taller and prouder from this day forward,” Walters said at the ceremony.

His death sparked an outpouring of tributes from the world of journalism and beyond, with many sharing their photos with Walters and snippets of their favorite interviews.

“Barbara Walters was an American institution,” actress Lynda Carter wrote on her Twitter page Friday night. “As the first national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in television, myself included. Her impact cannot be overstated.”

Longtime CBS anchor Dan Rather added his tribute on Twitter.

“The world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage and integrity,” Mr. said. She left the world a better place for this. She will be deeply missed. RIP.”

His former ABC colleagues also shared their memories.

“We have lost a true legend with the passing of Barbara Walters.” tweeted former “Good Morning America” ​​co-host Joan Lunden. “Such a trailblazer. Such a generous woman – I learned so much working with her.”

“We so often conjure up the words icon, legend, trailblazer – but Barbara Walters was all of those,” ABC News anchor David Muir tweeted. “And perhaps, above all, Barbara Walters was brave. She paved the way for so many – we learned from her – and remain in awe of her to this day. RIP, Barbara.”

CNN anchor Don Lemon shared photos of him and Walters having dinner at her house and a personal recollection of the times they spent together.

“She was obviously amazing on TV, but I selfishly loved spending time with her in person,” Lemon tweeted. “Sitting next to her at dinner was the best seat in the house. With love, respect and admiration – rest in peace Barbara Walters.”

Those interviewed by Walters also added their thoughts.

“Barbara Walters has never flinched while questioning the most powerful people in the world,” basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said on her Twitter page. “She held them accountable. She cared about the truth and she made us care about ourselves too. Fortunately, she inspired many other journalists to be just as relentless. We are all better off because of her.”

Walters was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1989 and received a Disney Legends Award in 2008. The following year, she received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 30th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards at Lincoln Center. from New York.

Her status as a prominent figure in popular culture was cemented with Gilda Radner’s “Saturday Night Live” parody of her as “Baba Wawa” in the late 1970s, playing on Walters’ distinctive speech pattern and the way she pronounced her “R’s”. .

Walters is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline Dena Guber.