From Eddie Murphy’s Ass to Jack Black’s Bowser, 10 Perfectly Chosen Voice Actors

A voice actor’s talent and suitability for the role they’ve been cast in can make or break an animated film. The movie Super Mario Bros.for example, has been marred by controversy ever since it was announced that Chris Pratt would be the voice of the iconic plumber.





While it remains to be seen if Pratt will win over his doubters, there are a number of voice actors who seem to be born to play certain roles. After all, who else could bring so much charm, heart and sass to everyone’s favorite little one-eyed green dude of Monsters Inc.?

Bowser – Black Jack

Picture via Universal Pictures

It may be premature to include Jack Black’s performance as Bowser on this list given that all we’ve seen of him in the role so far is two trailers, but that’s really all we need to know that Black is the only person who could bring such a threat to the beloved villain.

More will be revealed when The movie Super Mario Bros. actually arrives in March, but we have a feeling Bowser may well become 2023’s most memorable villain. It’s probably safe to assume we’ll see a lot more of Mario’s nemesis in the years to come. .

Puss in Boots – Antonio Banderas

Puss in Boots recently made a triumphant return to the big screen in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, a film that surprised audiences and critics alike by being exceptionally good. The long-awaited sequel sees Antonio Banderas return to a role he first appropriated nearly two decades ago in Shrek 2.

Although the love for the Shrek The franchise has faltered after a number of lackluster sequels, Puss’ latest adventure seems to have reignited love for the fairy tale world, and we expect to see the ferocious feline return to the big screen sooner rather than later.

Woody – Tom Hanks

the toy story The franchise would never have been so successful without the memorable performances of its two main characters. tom hankWoody’s performance, in particular, is flawless, with the exceptional actor managing to ensure that the character is still charming, even when he makes bad decisions or worries about who Andy loves more.

Hanks’ frenetic energy and heartfelt sentiment helped make toy story an animated classic, and the film helped make the genre what it is today: something that can be enjoyed by people of all ages.

Gru – Steve Carell

Picture via Universal

It doesn’t matter how old the evil minion boss is supposed to be; Steve Carell can easily find the voice to bring the entertaining troublemaker to life. However, Gru isn’t defined by his evil misdeeds, but by the kindness he ultimately shows his three adopted daughters, something Carell is more than adept at.

Balancing these goofy acts of nastiness with the movie’s sweeter moments would be a tough balancing act for most voice actors, but Carell handles both with ease. Long life to Despicable Me franchise.

Buzz Lightyear – Tim Allen

Picture via Pixar

There are a number of reasons why the toy story spin off Light year failed to light up the box office, but we think many audience members were likely confused and a little discouraged by the decision to recast. Tim Allenwho has become synonymous with the role over the past two decades.

Chris Evans was fine in the role, but he didn’t quite capture the determination and poise that made the character so popular in the first place. Let this be a warning to movie studios around the world. As for the characters we grew up with, don’t you dare recast them.

Donkey – Eddie Murphy

If you had to ask ten people what they like best about the Shrek franchise, we’re confident at least nine of them would say Donkey. The hilarious and annoying character managed to tickle the funny bones of almost everyone, regardless of age and a lot of that is down to by Eddie Murphy energetic and adorable performance.

A fifth film in the Shrek the franchise has been rumored for a long time, and just like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fatewe despair of seeing another Shrek film if only to send the franchise on the high note that the voice actor performances actually deserved.

Rocket Raccoon – Bradley Cooper

There are many reasons why the guardians of the galaxy The franchise has been such a hit for the MCU, with the exceptional writing and direction of james gunn a massive contributing factor. The cast’s performances, however, helped make these characters so iconic, and arguably no character has become more iconic than the foul-mouthed, hot-tempered Rocket Racoon.

bradley cooper perfectly captures the spirit and torments of the super-intelligent character. It’s this performance, combined with Gunn’s complete understanding of the character, that has audiences so worried about Rocket’s fate in the highly anticipatedGuardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Miles Morales – Shameik Moore

Miles Morales is a character fans have been desperate to see on the big screen ever since he was first introduced in the comics. It makes it all the more satisfying that when the character finally made it to the big screen, Shameik Moore an honest, vulnerable and hopeful performance embodied the character so perfectly.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of the best animated films of the decade, if not of all time, and Moore’s performance was instrumental in introducing Miles to audiences around the world. Moore is sure to give another flawless performance when Miles returns in the nextSpider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse.

Shrek – Mike Myers

When it comes to anime characters (or just movie characters in general, for that matter), there are few more iconic than by Mike Myers Shrek. The ogre is known to viewers of all ages, whether they grew up with him or took their kids to see the movies, or just got acquainted with the many Shrek memes that exist now. Either way, it seems like literally everyone loves the grumpy, green ogre.

Myers managed to ensure that no matter how angry or furious Shrek gets, the character never becomes unsympathetic. He makes mistakes like all of us, but his heart is always in the right place, and Myers’ timely sincerity and wholesomeness ensure audiences learn the same lessons Shrek did.

Mike Wazowski – Billy Crystal

billy crystal is one of a handful of actors with a truly unmistakable voice and, luckily for audiences; his charm is also unmistakable throughout his performance as Mike Wazowski in both Monsters Inc. and the criminally underrated prequel monster university.

The irony of seeing a soft-talking monster never fades, and the way Mike cares for his friend Sully ensures their friendship is one of the healthiest aspects of any Pixar film. Crystal’s comedic timing is perfect throughout, with the actor finding a subtle way to enhance just about every joke he tells, making sure Monsters Inc. remains one of the funniest Pixar films ever made.

