Watch his 10 greatest interviews – The Hollywood Reporter

Barbara Walters, the late pioneer journalist, put ABC 20/20 on the map and co-created View. Throughout her iconic career, which spanned 50 years and 12 Emmys, she interviewed royals, stars, presidents and Hollywood stars. She died Friday at age 93 in New York City and is survived by her adopted daughter Jacqueline.

Walters, who was known for making guests cry, was a broadcast staple and credited changing high schools three times to learning how to make friends and ask questions.

“I was never impressed with celebrities because they worked for my dad,” Walters said. “I was curious. Even today, if I go out to dinner and sit next to someone and ask questions, they’ll be like, ‘Oh, you’re interviewing me.’

The journalist breaking the glass ceiling made history as the show’s first co-host Today show and the first $1 million a year news anchor.

Over her long career, Walters has interviewed Fred Astaire, Ingrid Bergman, Truman Capote, Mamie Eisenhower, Judy Garland, Audrey Hepburn, Candice Bergen, Diana Ross, Monica Seles, Michael Jackson, Roseanne Barr, Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy, George Clooney. , Kate Gosselin and Honey Boo-Boo, to name a few.

The icon often made his interviewees gush by asking them about their childhood “because it’s telling, and they would remember a relative or someone who had died,” Walters explained. “That was before all the celebrities coming out of rehab were crying. Now I’m like, ‘Don’t you dare cry!’ »

See 10 of his big-budget interviews, including Fidel Castro, Vladimir Putin and Monica Lewinsky, below.

Monica Lewinsky

The New York Times reported in 1999 that Walters’ interview with the former White House intern “averaged 48.5 million viewers, and approximately 70 million people watched all or part of the two-hour program, in approximately 33.2 million households”.

Lewinsky, the intern caught up in a sex scandal that nearly destroyed Bill Clinton’s marriage and presidency, answered Walters’ burning questions, including sleeping with married men and her weight issues.

Walters directly asked Lewinsky, “You showed the president your thong underwear. Where did you get the courage? I mean – who does that? she said. She also asked the 25-year-old, “Where was your self-esteem, where was your self-esteem?”

Watch the interview.

Mike Tyson and Robin Givens

“Everywhere I went the next day people asked me about it,” Walters told ABC News of her interview with Robin Givens and her then-husband Mike Tyson.

Walters also cited that this would be the interview she would want someone, who had never seen her work before, to watch.

She wasn’t shy about asking deeply personal questions, including asking Givens if Tyson hit her.

Response from Givens: “He’s shaking. He pushes, he swings. Sometimes I think he’s trying to scare me. There were times when it happened when I thought I could deal with it afterwards, you know. And just recently I was scared, I mean very, very scared,” the audience’s eyes opened.

Watch the interview.

Christopher Reeve

Walters interviewed Reeve several times after his horse riding accident in 1995 left him paralyzed. He chose Walters for his first interview in a striking interview, where he confessed that he briefly wished he were dead.

After being thrown from a horse, the Superman star fractured his upper cervical vertebra so badly that doctors never thought he would survive, let alone regain any movement or breathe on his own.

“Before the operation, when I first came out of, you know, consciousness, and you thought maybe it wasn’t worth everyone’s worth, and I had that thought for maybe -be 10 minutes,” Reeves told Walters.

“That you wanted to die, pull the plug, whatever?” Walters asked Reeve.

“Yeah, I suggested, maybe I should just check it out,” Reeve said. “And Dana, my wonderful, wonderful wife, said, ‘You’re still you, and I love you.'”

Watch the interview.

Vladimir Poutine

Walters was the first American journalist to interview the Russian president.

She directly asked Putin if he ever ordered someone killed, to which he refuted the claim.

“I don’t know if it would have been possible to prevent these strikes against the United States by the terrorists,” he said. 20/20by Barbara Walters about the 9/11 attack, “but it is a pity that our special services were not informed in time and did not warn the American people and American political leaders of the tragedy that s is produced.

Watch the interview.

robert kardashian

After the homicides of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman made headlines for months in 1996, Walters was able to convince Robert Kardashian to sit down with her to discuss the case.

During the interview, Kardashian shockingly said, “I have my doubts” about her friend and former client due to the blood evidence.

Watch the interview.

Oprah Winfrey

In a rare interview with Oprah, Walters asked the media mogul to discuss his friendship with Gayle King and rumors about their relationship.

Before shedding tears, Winfrey said she “knows no better person” than her best friend.

She went on to address her sexuality saying, “I’m not a lesbian. I’m not even a lesbian type. And the reason it pisses me off is because it means someone must think I’m lying. It’s number one. Number two: why would you want to hide it? This is not how I lead my life.

Watch the interview.

Hugo Chávez

When Barbara Walters interviewed President Hugo Chávez of Venezuela, he made headlines across the country for calling President Bush “the devil” in a speech at the United Nations.

In Walters’ usual interview mode, she asked about the name-calling, to which he replied, “Yeah, I call him a devil at the United Nations – that’s right. Another time I said he was an ass just because I think he is very ignorant.

Watch the interview.

Fidel Castro

Walters was Castro’s first interview with an American journalist. The couple took a boat trip together on the Bay of Pigs and spent 10 days traveling through Cuba. She spent car rides next to him in the passenger seat holding his gun.

Despite being a dictator, Walters grilled him like she would a Hollywood star.

During the interview, Castro claimed that Cuba has no protests and asked, “Why would we need to prevent anything that isn’t happening at all?” Walters fired back, “But you don’t let it happen! Maybe people will want to protest!

The trailblazer spent five hours with the dictator, which eventually earned her death threats.

After his death, Walters said, “He was charming and fiercely reserved about his private life. He called our interviews “heated debates”. During our times together, he made it clear to me that he was an absolute dictator and a fierce opponent of democracy. I told him that what we disagreed about the most was the meaning of freedom.

Watch the interview.

Catherine Hepburn

During this interview, Walters asked one of his most comedic and offbeat questions, “What kind of tree are you?” She drew a lot of teasing for the question, but in the interview it was a natural transition from Hepburn’s comment that she thinks of herself as a tree. Walters later admitted this was one of his biggest interview mistakes.

Watch the interview.

Ellen Degeneres

In an honest interview, DeGeneres spoke to Walters about everything from her movie career to her decision to come out. She also opened up about her stepfather’s sexual abuse and how she jumped through a window one night to get away.

Watch the interview.