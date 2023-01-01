The Bollywood debut we’re all looking forward to in 2023

After the years of COVID, the movies returned to theaters in 2022. From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, JugJugg Jeeyo, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, to Ponniyin Selvan: I, we’ve seen a number of blockbusters. While 2022 was a year of movies, 2023 will see strong debuts and the return of several Bollywood stars. From Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, to Bigg Boss OTT sensation, Shehnaaz Gill, here is a list of debutants who will be making their Bollywood debut in the coming year.

Souhana Khan

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, is preparing to enter the film industry. She will make her big screen debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. It will be available on Netflix in 2023. Suhana Khan will be seen as Veronica in the film. Netizens are excited to see his first movie now that it has been officially announced.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor, the youngest daughter of the late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor will make her film debut five years after her older sister Janhvi Kapoor. She will also appear in Zoya’s film The Archies alongside Suhana Khan. Khushi previously shared his movie’s official poster on Instagram and wrote, “Get ready to take a trip down memory lane as Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies will only be released on Netflix soon.”

Agastya Nanda

Besides Suhana and Khushi, Agastya Nanda, who is Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson and Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son, will share screen space with them in The Archies. The filming schedule for the film is finally complete. It will be released on Netflix in the coming year.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill rose to prominence with the reality show Bigg Boss 13. After making her small screen debut a few years ago, the actress is now ready to take over the big screen with her starring role. by Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is set to release on Eid Day 2023. Gill will also appear in the film alongside John Abraham, Nora Fatehi and Riteish Deshmukh. The film is set to release on Diwali 2023.

Pashmina Roshan

Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan is making her Bollywood debut next year in Ishq Vishk Rebound. She will be featured alongside Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal. The film is directed by Nipun Dharmadikari. Although the movie doesn’t feature any big names, it has every chance of being a surprise box office hit.

