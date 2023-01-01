Exclusive! Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan’s lawyer explains why the actor demanded his hair not be cut while in police custody







Lawyer Mishra shared that he will respond to all the allegations that have been brought against Sheezan in the PC. Sheezan Khan, who was the ex-boyfriend of Tunisha Sharma and co-star of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, was taken into police custody on Saturday for 14 days in the suicide case. His lawyer Shailendra Mishra spoke exclusively to ETimes TV and said he would hold a press conference on Monday with Sheezan’s family.Lawyer Mishra shared that he will respond to all the allegations that have been brought against Sheezan in the PC. He said: “Wait until 11 a.m. Monday, we will clarify everything. I’ll hold a press conference with Sheezan’s family. Every question asked will be answered in letter and spirit, including all the requisite gratifications to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the survey was misled and wrong in making allegations that are false. There is no evidence and everything has been misused. The investigation in this case was not the right decision.

Sheezan demanded that his hair not be cut before he was arrested. Lawyer Shailendra Mishra revealed the reason behind this. “As soon as he gets out, he has to make a living for himself and his family. So his appearance matters the most to him,” he said. He further explained why they had not requested bail yet. “This court has no jurisdiction. Today is Saturday, December 31 and a holiday. So I have to withdraw some certified copies. we’re going to file a bail application.” He further added, “I have a press conference on Monday around 11 a.m. with members of Sheezan’s family. And I said earlier, we’ll talk about… secret girlfriend or boyfriend there. .” Tunisha Sharma hanged herself in Sheezan’s makeup room on the sets of their show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul on December 24. Sheezan Khan is facing charges of incitement to suicide after his mother filed a complaint against the actor.

