Nick shares a video of Priyanka, Malti; fans notice the Bollywood song in the background | Bollywood

Ahead of ringing in the new year, Nick Jonas took to Instagram Reels to share never-before-seen videos and photos from 2022 featuring Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and parents Denise Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. video montage had a clip of Priyanka and Nick’s Holi celebrations at their lavish Los Angeles mansion, a video of Priyanka dancing on the beach during her 40th birthday celebrations in Mexico, a never-before-seen photo of Nick carrying Malti in his arms, and even more. Read also : Priyanka Chopra Spends Quality Time With Daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas Over Christmas, Calls It ‘Magic’

The text “and with this 2022 season coming to an end” was seen at the start of the Instagram reels as a video of Nick playing golf. It was followed by a photo of Malti’s fingerprint and date of birth, and an invisible photo of Malti’s tiny hand on Priyanka Chopra’s face. There were also vacation photos featuring Nick with his parents, in which all three posed wearing matching white, red and green pajamas. The singer-actor also shared some footage from his various Jonas Brothers concerts this year. He wrote in the caption, “What a year! Can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store. Happy New Year everyone.”

Nick also shared a photo from his Diwali celebrations with Priyanka and Malti. One of the highlights of Nick’s Instagram Reels was the music he set to his 2022 recap video to a remixed version of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Raatan Lambiyan’s song Shershaah featuring I Like Me Better, a song by Lauv. Reacting to her song choice, one fan commented, “I love the Bollywood music in the background. I love it for embracing Indian culture.” Another wrote, “The song (heart eye emojis)”.

On January 15, 2022, Nick and Priyanka welcomed their now 11-month-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogate. In May, Priyanka revealed that Malti had spent more than 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit, but was finally coming home from hospital. Since then, Nick and Priyanka have been sharing glimpses of parenthood on their social media, including photos from Malti’s first Diwali and the family of three taking various trips together.