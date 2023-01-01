Entertainment
Nick shares a video of Priyanka, Malti; fans notice the Bollywood song in the background | Bollywood
Ahead of ringing in the new year, Nick Jonas took to Instagram Reels to share never-before-seen videos and photos from 2022 featuring Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and parents Denise Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. video montage had a clip of Priyanka and Nick’s Holi celebrations at their lavish Los Angeles mansion, a video of Priyanka dancing on the beach during her 40th birthday celebrations in Mexico, a never-before-seen photo of Nick carrying Malti in his arms, and even more. Read also : Priyanka Chopra Spends Quality Time With Daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas Over Christmas, Calls It ‘Magic’
The text “and with this 2022 season coming to an end” was seen at the start of the Instagram reels as a video of Nick playing golf. It was followed by a photo of Malti’s fingerprint and date of birth, and an invisible photo of Malti’s tiny hand on Priyanka Chopra’s face. There were also vacation photos featuring Nick with his parents, in which all three posed wearing matching white, red and green pajamas. The singer-actor also shared some footage from his various Jonas Brothers concerts this year. He wrote in the caption, “What a year! Can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store. Happy New Year everyone.”
Nick also shared a photo from his Diwali celebrations with Priyanka and Malti. One of the highlights of Nick’s Instagram Reels was the music he set to his 2022 recap video to a remixed version of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Raatan Lambiyan’s song Shershaah featuring I Like Me Better, a song by Lauv. Reacting to her song choice, one fan commented, “I love the Bollywood music in the background. I love it for embracing Indian culture.” Another wrote, “The song (heart eye emojis)”.
On January 15, 2022, Nick and Priyanka welcomed their now 11-month-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogate. In May, Priyanka revealed that Malti had spent more than 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit, but was finally coming home from hospital. Since then, Nick and Priyanka have been sharing glimpses of parenthood on their social media, including photos from Malti’s first Diwali and the family of three taking various trips together.
Trending topics to follow
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/nick-jonas-shares-unseen-pics-videos-of-priyanka-chopra-daughter-malti-fans-love-the-bollywood-music-in-background-watch-101672536089016.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prayer meeting for PM Modi Hiraben’s mother in Vadnagar, Gujarat on Sunday: The Tribune India
- “The sanctions war has been declared to us”
- Nick shares a video of Priyanka, Malti; fans notice the Bollywood song in the background | Bollywood
- Stay Together Beyond the 2023 Threshold to an Advanced Indonesia
- Exclusive! Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan’s lawyer explains why the actor demanded his hair not be cut while in police custody
- Creighton’s No. 21 Women rally to beat DePaul 92-82
- The Ukrainian team’s Hockey Can’t Stop Tour kicks off in Saskatoon – Saskatoon
- Stock market drops 20% as inflation and war leave investors nowhere to hide
- Former Pope Benedict XVI has died aged 95 – BBC News
- The Bollywood debut we’re all looking forward to in 2023
- 3.8 magnitude earthquake in Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi
- Google Pixel 7 Pro: Calling it the phone of the year is an understatement!