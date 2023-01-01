Bollywood celebrity Kiara Advani got inspired next to real 1 gram gold dish – www.soosi.co.in

About favor

Hello and welcome to SOOSI, the place to find the best clothing, fashion, jewelry, accessories, bags and home decor for every taste and occasion. We check the quality of our products thoroughly, working only with reliable suppliers so that you only receive the best quality product. At Soosi, we believe in quality and exceptional customer service. Most importantly, we believe shopping is a right, not a luxury, which is why we strive to provide the best products at the most affordable prices and ship them to you wherever you are.

Contact us

Do not hesitate to contact us for any assistance at8547742926 or email us at [email protected]

Return

Our policy lasts 7 days. If 7 days have passed since your purchase, unfortunately we cannot offer you a refund or exchange.

To be eligible for a return, your item must be unused and in the same condition that you received it. Please make a parcel opening video, if there is a claim, a parcel opening video is essential, it must also be in the original package.

Several types of goods are exempt from return. Perishable items such as food, flowers, newspapers or magazines cannot be returned. We also do not accept intimate or sanitary products, hazardous materials or flammable liquids or gases.

Additional non-returnable items:

– Gift cards

– Downloadable software products

– Certain health and personal care items

To complete your return, we require a receipt or proof of purchase.

Please do not return your purchase to the manufacturer.

There are certain situations where only partial refunds are granted (if applicable)

– Comes with obvious signs of use

– CD, DVD, VHS tape, software, video game, tape or vinyl record that has been opened

– Any item not in its original condition, damaged or missing parts for reasons not due to our error

– Any item returned more than 7 days after delivery

Refund Policy

Once your return is received and inspected, we will send you an email to notify you that we have received your returned item. We will also notify you of the approval or rejection of your refund.

If you are approved, your refund will be processed and a credit will automatically be applied to your credit card or original form of payment within a certain number of days.

Late or missing refunds (if applicable)

If you haven’t received a refund yet, first check your bank account again.

Then contact your credit card company, it may take some time before your refund is officially posted.

Then contact your bank. There is often some processing time before a refund is posted.

If you have done all of this and still have not received your refund, please contact us at [email protected]

Sale items (if applicable)

Only regular priced items can be refunded, unfortunately sale items cannot be refunded.

Exchanges (if applicable)

We only replace items if they are faulty or damaged. If you need to exchange it for the same item, email us at [email protected] and send your item to: Daliya, Ezhoor, Tirur, Kerala, 676101 KL, India.

Gifts

If the item was marked as a gift when purchased and shipped directly to you, you will receive a gift credit for the value of your return. Once the returned item has been received, a gift certificate will be mailed to you.

If the item wasn’t marked as a gift when purchased, or the gift giver had the order shipped to themselves to give to you later, we’ll send a refund to the gift giver and they’ll inquire about your return.

Dispatch

To return your product, you must send your product to: Daliya, Ezhoor, Tirur, Kerala, 676101 KL, India

You will be responsible for paying your own shipping costs for returning your item. Shipping charges are non-refundable. If you receive a refund, the return shipping costs will be deducted from your refund.

Depending on where you live, the time it takes for your exchanged product to reach you may vary.

If you are shipping an item over INR 5,000, you should consider using a trackable shipping service or purchasing shipping insurance. We do not guarantee that we will receive your returned item.