An ABC spokesperson had no immediate comment Friday night beyond sharing a statement from Bob Iger, the CEO of ABC’s parent company, The Walt Disney Company.

Barbara was a true legend, a trailblazer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself, Iger said.

For nearly four decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with executives, royalty and entertainers brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs, while placing her at the vanguard of the trend that has made stars into television journalists.

Towards the end of her career, she put a new spin on infotainment with The View, a live weekday ABC kaffee klatsch with an all-female panel for whom any topic was on the table and who welcomed guests. ranging from world leaders to teen idols. With this side adventure and unexpected success, Walters considered The View the dessert of his career.

A statement from the show says Walters created The View in 1997 to champion women’s voices.

Were proud to be part of his legacy, the statement said.

Walters made headlines in 1976 as the first women’s network news anchor, earning an unprecedented $1 million salary that made people gasp. Her dynamism was legendary as she competed not just with rival networks, but with colleagues in her own network for every big hit in a world filled with more and more interviewers, including female journalists following her trail.

I did not expect that ! Walters said in 2004, taking stock of his success. I always thought I would be a television writer. I never even thought that I would be in front of a camera.

But she was a natural in front of the camera, especially when asking the notables burning questions.

I’m not afraid when I interview, I’m not afraid! Walters told The Associated Press in 2008.

In a voice that never lost track of his native Boston accent or his substitution of Ws-for-Rs, Walters threw forth direct and sometimes dizzying questions, often sugar-coated with a hushed, reverential delivery.

Off screen, do you love each other? she once asked actor John Wayne, while Lady Bird Johnson was asked if she was jealous of her late husband’s reputation as a ladies’ man.

In May 2014, she taped her final episode of The View amid a grand ceremony to end a five-decade career in television (although she continued to make occasional TV appearances). During a commercial break, a host of TV newswomen she had paved the way for, including Diane Sawyer, Katie Couric, Robin Roberts and Connie Chung, posed for a group portrait.

I have to remember it on bad days, Walters said quietly, because it’s the best.

His career began without such suspicions of majesty.

Walters graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in 1943 and eventually landed a temporary assignment backstage at Today in 1961. Soon after, what was seen as the woman’s symbolic place among the eight staff writers opened up . Walters got the job and began making occasional on-air appearances with offbeat stories such as A Day in the Life of a Nun or The Tribulations of a Playboy Bunny. For the latter, she donned bunny ears and high heels to work at the Playboy Club.

As she appeared more frequently, she was spared the Today Girl title that had been attached to her predecessors. But she had to pay her dues, sometimes sprinting between interviews to do dog food commercials.

She had the first interview with Rose Kennedy after the assassination of her son, Robert, as well as with Princess Grace of Monaco and President Richard Nixon. She traveled to India with Jacqueline Kennedy, to China with Nixon and to Iran to cover the Shah’s gala evening. But she faced a setback in 1971 with the arrival of a new host, Frank McGee, who insisted she wait until he asked three questions before she could open her mouth in interviews with powerful people.

Although she had achieved celebrity status in her own right, the world of celebrities was familiar to her even when she was a little girl. Her father was an English-born booking agent who turned an old church in Boston into a nightclub. Lou Walters opened other clubs in Miami and New York, and young Barbara spent her evenings with regulars such as Joseph Kennedy and Howard Hughes.

It was a good time. But his father made and lost fortunes in a dizzying cycle that taught him that success was always in danger of being snatched away and could neither be trusted nor taken advantage of.

Sensing greater freedom and opportunities awaiting her outside the NBC studio, she hit the road producing more exclusive interviews, including with Nixon’s chief of staff, HR Haldeman.

By 1976, she had earned the title of today’s co-host and earned $700,000 a year. But when ABC signed her to a five-year, $5 million deal, she was called a million-dollar baby.

Reports did not note that his duties would be split between the networks entertainment division and ABC News, then mired in third place. Meanwhile, Harry Reasoner, his veteran ABC Evening News co-anchor, was reportedly unhappy with his salary and celebrity orientation.

It wasn’t just the shaky relationship with her co-anchor that got Walters in trouble.

Comedian Gilda Radner satirized her on Saturday Night Live as a rhotacistic commentator named Baba Wawa. And after her interview with a newly elected president, Jimmy Carter, in which Walters told Carter to be good to us, CBS correspondent Morley Safer publicly derided her as the first female pope to bless the new cardinal.

It was a period that seemed to mark the end of everything she worked for, she later recalled.

I thought it was all over: How stupid of me to leave NBC!

But salvation came in the form of a new boss: ABC News President Roone Arledge moved her out of the co-anchor slot and into special projects. During this time, she found success with her quarterly primetime specials. She became a frequent contributor to the news magazine 20/20, then co-host. A perennial favorite was his 10s review Most Fascinating People.

By 2004, when she left 20/20, she had recorded over 700 interviews, ranging from Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher and Muammar Gaddafi, to Michael Jackson, Erik and Lyle Menendez and Elton John. Her two-hour interview with Monica Lewinsky in 1999, timed to the former White House intern’s memoir about her affair with President Bill Clinton, drew more than 70 million viewers.

Lewinsky tweeted that she had lunch with Walters a few years ago where of course she was charming, witty and some of her questions were always her signature interview style.

One of Walters’ favorites was Katharine Hepburn, though an exchange in 1981 led to one of his most ridiculed questions: What kind of tree are you? (Walters would later object that the question was perfectly reasonable in the context of their conversation).

Walters was found guilty of being terribly sentimental at times and was famous for making her subjects cry, with Oprah Winfrey and Ringo Starr among the most famous excretors.

But his work has also received praise. She won a Peabody Award for her interview with Christopher Reeve shortly after the 1995 horse riding accident that left him paralyzed.

Walter’s first marriage to businessman Bob Katz was annulled after a year. Her 1963 marriage to theater owner Lee Guber, with whom she adopted a daughter, ended in divorce after 13 years. Her five-year marriage to producer Merv Adelson ended in divorce in 1990. Walters wrote a 2008 bestseller, Audition, which surprised readers by revealing a long and turbulent 1970s affair with the married US Senator Edward Brooke.

Walters’ self-disclosure reached another benchmark in May 2010 when she announced on The View that, days later, she would be undergoing heart surgery. She would feature her successful operation and those of other notables, including Clinton and David Letterman, in a primetime special.

Walters is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline Danforth.

I hope that I will be remembered as a good and courageous journalist. I hope some of my interviews didn’t create history, but witnessed history, although I know that title was used, Walters told the AP during his retirement from The View. I think when I look at what I’ve done, I have a great sense of accomplishment. I don’t want to sound proud and haughty, but I think I’ve had a wonderful career and I’m so glad I did.