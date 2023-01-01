Pope Benedict died at 95 | Entertainment

Pope Benedict VXI has passed away.
The former head of the Catholic Church – who became the first pontiff to step down in 600 years when he resigned in February 2013 after nearly eight years in office – died on Saturday morning (31.12.22) at the 95 years old.
A Vatican spokesman said: “With sadness, I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, died today at 9:34 a.m. at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery in the Vatican.”
The body of the former pope – who was born Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger – will be laid out in St. Peter’s Basilica from Monday (02.01.23) before his funeral takes place in St. Peter’s Square on Thursday (05.01.23) .
The representative added, “From Monday morning January 2, 2023, the body of the Pope Emeritus will be in St. Peter’s Basilica so that the faithful can bid farewell.”
Pope Francis will preside over the funeral, an unprecedented event for the current pontiff to celebrate the life of his predecessor.
The news comes after the current pope asked for prayers for Benedict during his general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday (28.12.22).
At the end of his address, Pope Francis said: “I would like to ask you all to make a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict…To remember him, because he is very ill, asking the Lord to console him and support him. .”
The former pope’s health had suffered “worsening in the last hours” due to his age and doctors were constantly monitoring his condition.
Cardinal Vincent Nichols, head of the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales, hailed the late pope as “one of the great theologians of the 20th century”.
He said: “I remember with particular fondness the remarkable papal visit to these lands in 2010. We saw his courtesy, his gentleness, the insight of his mind and the openness of his welcome to all whom he met.
“He was a gentleman through and through, a scholar through and through, a pastor through and through, a man of God through and through – close to the Lord and ever his humble servant.”
And the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, remembered Benedict as “one of the greatest theologians of his time”.
He said: “Today I join the Church around the world, and in particular the Holy Father, Pope Francis, and all members of the Catholic Church, in mourning the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
“During the long life and ministry of service of Christ in his Church, Pope Benedict saw many profound changes in the Church and in the world.
“Pope Benedict was one of the greatest theologians of his time – attached to the faith of the Church and faithful to its defense.
“In all things, especially in his writings and his preaching, he turned to Jesus Christ, the image of the invisible God. It was perfectly clear that Christ was the root of his thought and the basis of his prayer.
“May he now rest in the peace of Christ and rise in glory with all the saints.”