Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse, Barbie, Wonka: Movies Expected in 2023 | Hollywood





2023 promises to be a big year for Hollywood, with new films from filmmakers Dennis Villeneuve, Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan, Ari Aster, Ridley Scott and Francis Ford Coppola all set to be released. Here is a list of the most anticipated movies of 2023. Dune, part two: The sequel to the Denis Villeneuves 2021 sci-fi epic Dune will continue to explore the mythical journey of Paul Atreides (Timothe Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) to chart a path of revenge for his family. The rest of the cast, which includes actors Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgrd, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem, are set to return. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3: The stakes are high for the latest episode directed by James Gunn, as the Guardians embark on a mission that could destroy their team. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is bringing back its main cast, including actors Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaa, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff. Meanwhile, actors Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn and Sylvester Stallone return from previous films. Spider-Man through the Spider-Verse: When Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse was released in 2018, it wowed audiences and critics alike with its jaw-dropping animation style and rich storyline. Since then, news of its sequel has garnered a lot of attention. Shameik Moore returns as Miles Morales, an Afro-Latino New York teenager who enters Spider-Man’s default version of his land following the death of Peter Parker (Chris Pine). Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse also features newcomers to the franchise like Oscar Isaac, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, and our very own Dhanush! The first image of Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse. Wonka: Yet another origin story will see the light of day next year with Willy Wonka, actor Timothé Chalamet playing the future chocolatier in this musical drama directed by Paul King. Apparently, Wonka is focusing on how he met the Oompa Loompas as he embarks on one of his first adventures. With actors Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Keegan Michael-Key, and Rowan Atkinson in the cast, we can’t wait to see how it plays out. The killer: Based on a French graphic novel by Alexis Nolent, Le Tueur, David Fincher (acclaimed director behind Se7en, Fight Club, Zodiac and The Social Network) returns to the crime thriller genre to direct actor Michael Fassbender as the titular killer . Tilda Swinton and Charles Parnell also star in this Netflix film which will be released later this year. Billed as “a case study of a lonely man”, The Killer follows a lonely man who begins to lose himself in a lifetime of regrets and crises as he shoots down his targets in a world devoid of any compass. moral. Behind the scenes image of Michael Fassbender of The Killer. Barbie: Every new update until the release of director Greta Gerwig’s Barbie – leaked photos of Margot Robbie on set with blonde-haired, blue-eyed Ryan Gosling as Ken; the impressive cast that continues to build with Kingsley Ben-Adir, Will Ferrell, Ncuti Gatwa, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and Simu Liu; to the teaser that took its own twist on 2001: A Space Odyssey, makes it all the more interesting and unlike anything we’ve ever seen. But in Greta, we trust! The Moonflower Slayers: The Western drama, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone, is eyeing a 2023 festival debut this year. Directed by Martin Scorsese, Apple’s $200 million project based on the bestselling novel Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann, is set in 1920s Oklahoma and follows the murder of members of the wealthy people of the Osage nation, which was called the Reign of Terror. Oppenheimer: If the official trailer is any indication, Oppenheimer will be the cinematic event of the year. Is there any other reason required when filmmaker Christopher Nolan, the man behind the Inception, Interstellar, The Dark Knight trilogies, is in charge? Based on American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, the film traces the life of the titular nuclear physicist (played by Cillian Murphy) who is referred to as the father of the atom. Bombshell for her role in the Manhattan Project.

