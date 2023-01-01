



Walter WolfmanWashingtona guitarist and singer from New Orleans who played his mix of funk, blues, soul and jazz in clubs across the city for six decades, died Dec. 22 at a New Orleans hospice. He was 79 years old. The cause was tonsil cancer, said her manager, Adam Shipley. A quintessential local luminary, Mr. Washington held long weekly residencies at clubs including the Maple Leaf and the dba, where he recorded a live album with his band, the Roadmasters, which was released in 2013. He was also member of a lasting trio, with keyboardist Joe Krown and drummer Russell Batiste Jr., which released Live at the Maple Leaf in 2008. Between concerts in New Orleans, Mr. Washington visited clubs, particularly in the South, and worked on an international circuit of blues clubs and festivals. Mr. Washington’s guitar playing was lean, light-fingered and harmonically rich, conveying relaxed authority as he teased and jabbed. Her voice could convey flirtation, amusement, heartache, or cunning agility, and her syncopated phrasing was as close to jazz as it was to traditional blues, leaping easily into falsetto or let out a vulpine howl.

Edward Joseph Washington Jr., who later began calling himself Walter, was born in New Orleans on December 20, 1943. His father was a baker; his mother, Marie Williams, cleaned houses. He sang in his church choir and taught himself the guitar to accompany the spirituals of the True Love and Gospel Singers, a neighborhood group. I was born to play guitar, he said Quirky magazine in 2018. He made his first guitar with a cigar box, a hanger and rubber bands, before an uncle offered him an acoustic guitar. According to music upside down, a show on New Orleans radio station WWNO, he was named Walter after being nicknamed War-War because he kept fighting with other kids; he earned his Wolfman nickname as an ambitious young guitarist who challenged better-known players on stage, a tactic known as wolfing. Mr Washington became a full-time musician as a teenager, backing leading New Orleans R&B singers including Irma Thomas and Ernie K-Doe, who was his first cousin and, he said quirkygives him his first electric guitar.

He joined the Lee Dorseys singing group in 1962 and spent the next two years touring with them. From the 1960s to the 80s, he played guitar on stage and in the studio behind vocalist Johnny Adams, who encouraged Mr. Washington to return to singing, strengthening his voice and extending it to falsetto.

In 1986, Mr. Washington formed the Roadmasters and released their first nationally distributed album, wolf tracks, on the Rounder label. Jon Cleary, the Roadmasters’ first keyboardist, writes on facebook that with Mr. Washington’s band, a new musical vocabulary opened up to me which was an unusual hybrid of soul, funk and jazz. Mr. Washington’s sets were inspired his own songs and a deep repertoire of current and vintage R&B and standards. One of his most popular songs was his funky remake of Johnny Guitar Watsons, you can stay but the noise has to go. Over the next three decades of constant touring, Mr. Washington recorded with the Roadmasters for labels such as Rounder, Bullseye Blues, Virgin/Point Blank, Zoho and Anti-. His 1999 album Blue Moon Risin featured horn players who had worked with James Brown. Mr. Washington married Michelle Bushey in 2021, on stage at the Tipitinas club in New Orleans. She survives him. His survivors also include his eldest daughter, Sada Washington, after whom his 1991 album, Sada, is named; another daughter, Mamadou Washington; and his son Brian Anderson. In 2018, a decade after his last studio album, Mr. Washington released a stripped down and more intimate album, My future is my past, produced by Ben Ellman of New Orleans band Galactic, on which he ditched the horn section and occasionally switched from electric to acoustic guitar. One song, Even Now, was a duet with Irma Thomas, with whom Mr. Washington had worked four decades earlier. Mr. Washington had recently completed another studio album with Mr. Ellman as producer; he is awaiting a deal with the label for his release.

During months of cancer treatment in 2022, Mr. Washington continued to perform, including a set at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, where he had performed regularly. His last gig was at the Bogalusa Blues and Heritage Festival in September. Ever since I was little, he said in a video interview 2015 for the Mr. Porter online channel, I always wanted to be a mainstay in New Orleans and music. Once you become yourself and understand why you want to be a musician, you will be especially recognized at home.

