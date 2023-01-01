GUEST COLUMN: An exciting time for the college and the region





Cathleen C. McColgin, President of Herkimer College

In a series that will end next week, the Daily Sentinel, in partnership with the Genesis Group, has published articles written by local elected officials and business and community leaders. In addition to Sentinel’s editorial page, articles appear in Genesis Group’s weekly newsletters and social media pages. I am very pleased to report that the Herkimer County Community College campus is once again a fully open and vibrant community. We are again offering a full program of sports activities, events and competitions. It has been truly energizing and uplifting to experience a renewed energy and sense of community on our campus. Last year, we hosted several beloved community events on campus. We celebrated Independence Day with a spectacular fireworks display, welcomed over 2,000 visitors to the 44th Herkimer County Arts and Crafts Fair and hosted the famous Irish ensemble Danú for a glorious performance of An Emerald Isle Christmas. Herkimer College continued to develop new, in-demand programs essential to meet the needs of the local workforce – more recent examples include an Emergency Management Certificate program and a Micro-Certification in Emergency Management program. Supply Chain. In partnership with other colleges in the area, Herkimer received a grant from the National Science Foundation to offer an LSAMP program, focused on minority students who are underrepresented in STEM degree programs. Herkimer was also selected for the Second Chance Pell Award Program, expanding access to Federal Pell Grants for incarcerated individuals, resulting in increased capacity for students enrolled in our College-in-Prison program at institutions. Mohawk and Mid-State Corrections. A key aspect of our mission is to provide affordable and accessible higher education, and to further this mission, the College has maintained its in-state tuition level since last year. We recognize the ongoing financial hardship faced by many students and their families due to the pandemic and exacerbated by the current inflationary situation. This change in tuition fees is a way for us to demonstrate our commitment and to remain competitive with other colleges. I am particularly proud that after many months of research, investigation, meetings and drafts, a new five-year institutional strategic plan, Building on our Legacy; Investing in the future, has been published. The new plan is a roadmap for the campus’ various master plans and operational plans, and focuses on providing relevant, flexible, and just-in-time programs and services to meet the changing needs of traditional and mature students. Our vision for Herkimer College is progressive, and I believe it provides the institution with the inspiration and adaptability for an exciting future. It truly is an exciting time in upstate New York. The influx of new investment into our region is an opportunity for all of us, regardless of the county or community in which we live and work. With the growth of technology, advanced manufacturing and healthcare industries, there is also a need for a skilled workforce. Herkimer College is ready. With that, I wish you all a very happy holiday season, as well as peace and prosperity for the new year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.romesentinel.com/stories/guest-column-an-exciting-time-for-college-region,156637 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos