The Best Comic Book, Sci-Fi Movies of 2022 – The Hollywood Reporter

Welcome to one of the latest “Best Movies of 2022” lists. And while other lists try to give you the full picture of 10 movies, or maybe a specific genre, at Heat Vision we try to tackle the best of the genres we love, comic book adaptations to horror and fantasy. And we love the animation support. The only Deposit you will find here talks about how the Star Wars series Andor is so smart and interesting, and the only Banshees of Inisherin we want to see X-Men hero Sean Cassidy fly to save Jenny the Donkey.

Kidding aside, 2022 has been a pretty good movie year for most of the genres we love. The big, however, comic book movie space, has fallen on hard times. Sometimes seeing them has become a chore and we sincerely hope that will change next year.

Horror had a banner year, both in terms of box office success and quality. These movies were scary. In many cases, they were thought-provoking and exploiting our fears.

And animation, hopefully, can continue to convince people that it’s not just a genre, but a versatile canvas for telling stories big and small. In a year where heavyweights have stumbled at least twice, other works have thrilled and even opened eyes with the meteoric return of stop-motion animation.

Let’s hit it.

ten. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

There has never been a film like this: a film dedicated to the legacy and memory of a man and a character, in this case Chadwick Boseman and his Marvel hero, forever linked. Ryan Coogler has pulled off the impossible with a film that’s a fitting homage to the man, carefully contemplating ideas of heartbreak and legacy, while still providing viewers with soap opera and action in the mighty Marvel style. Angela Bassett delivers an awards-worthy performance as the queen and mother of Wakanda who almost lost everything while Tenoch Huerta makes an interesting entrance as the complicated villain Namor.

9. Prey

Let’s face it, your eyes probably glazed over when you heard there was another Predator movie on the way. Another lame entry in a lame, time-worn franchise. But in the hands of director Dan Trachtenberg, who helmed the great slow-burning thriller 10 Cloverfield Lane and who co-wrote the screenplay with Patrick Aison, Prey is not only a big Predator film – the hunt, the killings deliver – it also finds meaning in a story about a Comanche woman (Amber Midthunder) trying to prove herself in a man’s world while seeing her world forced to accept the brutality of the encroaching colonialism. Prey doesn’t reinvent the franchise so much as showing how underdeveloped and underutilized it’s been all these years. As the cool kids say, kill.

8. The black phone

The kind of movie you could see in the 1980s anytime at the mall’s cineplex, Scott Derrickson took on this adaptation of a Joe Hill short story after he left Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Good call. The horror play allows Derrickson to delve into his oppressed childhood in Denver to show a very difficult time in the life of a sibling. The filmmaker taps into the bag of tricks he’s accumulated over a decade and a half working on all manner of horror thrillers. The film has tension and tone, a quirky villain (Ethan Hawke, hiding under a mask most of the time), and an excellent cast of child actors (the winning combo of Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw).

RRR Courtesy of Variance Films 7. RRR Holy cow, what did we just watch? Part superhero movie, part Bollywood musical, part historical epic, it was the best action movie of the year, bar none. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli took two real-life Indian characters from the 20th century and combined them into a story of friendship, betrayal and trust as they eventually team up to take on the British Raj. The film is spectacularly lyrical and over-the-top, with mythical action sequences where the characters are one-man armies, the fights are Jack Kirby-esque kicks, and a dance that’s your stand-up-and-go moment. year’s cheer.

6. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

After several years of undocking in the animation seas, DreamWorks Animation has made a triumphant return with a sequel to its funny and clever 2011 film, Puss in Boots. But instead of giving us more of the same, director Joel Crawford and co-director Januel Mercado tell us the story of a cat contemplating its mortality. Yes, good old death and what happens to a cat that is on the last of its nine lives. Oh, it’s not boring at all – there’s lots of smile-inducing action, fun repartee, cool changes in animated styles, clever takes on fairy tales and folklore. But there’s also real fear, inducing swallowing for our cat, and plenty to chew on in terms of what it all means: pure catnip.

5. Barbaric

A tense roller coaster from Zach Cregger, actor and co-founder of comedy troupe The Whitest Kids U Know, who opens a whole new act with this horror film debut. What begins as an already strong and chilling premise — a woman (Georgina Campbell) finds herself double-booked at an Airbnb one rainy night and reluctantly decides to stay, persuaded by the nice guy (Bill Skarsgard) already there — goes into beats guano territory the deeper the characters and viewers go into the house. Nothing is as it seems – seriously, try not to read anything about it before you see it – including the addition of Justin Long’s character, which sends the film in a whole different direction.

4. X

Ti West delivers a slasher flick that has all the best 1970s grindhouse vibes along with big ideas about fame, aging, and the elusive nature of beauty. The story centers on a group of young, beautiful people who go to a farm to cash in on the growing porn boom that promises fortune and fame. The old couple on the farm aren’t quite what they seem, however, and soon, through paths from the fork to the alligator, the body count begins to climb. The film is a pure fun thrill ride, full of edits and wins, laughs and gore, with a healthy dose of sex. X is well cast: Jenna Ortega in Scream Queen mode is remarkable, but the real breakthrough is Mia Goth, who plays the heroine who forms a connection with the farmer’s elderly wife, and also plays, unrecognizably, said farmer’s wife, named Pearl.

Bonus: Also to watch pearlWest’s prequel to X it’s more Douglas Sirk Texas homestead melodrama (with body count and musical number) than 70s slasher. already earned an Indie Spirit Award nomination for lead performance).

3. Top Gun: Maverick

the original Superior gun would never have been on a list like this. It had no gender connection and films such as mountaineer and Little Shop of Horrors would have made it bounce. Shit, even The boy who could fly probably had more reason to be on a list like this. But times have certainly changed. Top Gun: Maverick is now its own aberrant genre, a fantasy from another theatrical age, and Tom Cruise its own category of superhero. maverick is the closest thing to a cruise in a star wars movie, and what is it maverick if not the three-time Death Star attack, complete with sweaty, clenched teeth, and hand-wringing training sessions, then that truly awesome final mission, even with its own Han Solo/Millennium Falcon moment .

2. The Batman

Superhero Movie of the Year. Matt Reeves’ epic and lyrical opus was part of Sevenpart Sawpart french connection, giving us a Batman that was genuinely moody and dark. I think this movie is overlooked because it came out in March, which is an eternity in entertainment news cycles. But Reeves’ film, rocking an emo freak spectacle with Robert Pattinson leading an impeccable cast, is so masterfully done. (Also, if you want to see the lineup, check out Colin Farrell here as Penguin, then as Farmer in Banshees of Inisherin.) The film shows the malleability of the Batman concept and his gallery of rogues for all sorts of exploration. And this score by Michael Giacchino? One of the best of the year.

1. Everything everywhere all at once

What remains to be said about this film, the most original and delirious of the year? Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert combine multiverse, bizarre action, parental love, romantic love, genres and mediums in a story that’s both big and small and succeeds beyond anyone’s imagination. Michelle Yeoh carries the film as the embattled owner of an IRS-controlled laundromat, but also breaks her husband’s heart and suffocates her daughter. Everyone shines here too, especially Stephanie Hsu as the multi-layered daughter and Ke Huy Quan, the former child star who made a smash comeback as the husband. The film is so bold that it keeps throwing ideas and concepts at you, asking you to keep up. But it’s also so endearing, with a beating heart that opens up to you and asks you to love it. How can you say no?

Honorable mentions: Avatar: The Way of the Water, Pinocchio by Guillermo Del Toro, Glass Onion: A Mystery at Daggers Drawn, Sea Beast