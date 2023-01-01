Connect with us

Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey pays tribute to Barbara Walters | Entertainment

 


Oprah Winfrey led tributes to ‘pioneer’ Barbara Walters after her death.

The veteran broadcaster died on Friday (30.12.22) aged 93, and stars such as Maria Shriver, Lynda Carter and several panelists on ‘The View’ – which Barbara founded in 1997 – have spoken out to honor the journalist and her legacy.

Oprah shared a photo of them together on Instagram and paid a touching tribute to her “powerful and graceful role model”.

She wrote: “Without Barbara Walters, there would have been no little or other woman you see in the evening, morning and daytime news. She was indeed a trailblazer. I made my very first TV audition with her in mind all the time.

“I am grateful that she was such a powerful and graceful role model.

“Grateful to have known her.

“Grateful to have followed his Light.”

Rosie O’Donnell simply called her former castmate of ‘The View’ a ‘legend’, while one of the show’s original panelists, Debbie Matenopoulos, admitted she was ‘so, so, so sad’ because of the news.

Debbie added on her Instagram story, “Thank you for everything. You single-handedly changed my life and the lives of all other female journalists by paving the way for all of us. May you rest in peace, power and beauty, amazing woman!! I owe you just like so many others. You will always be my hero.(sic)”

Star Jones, another of the daytime show’s earliest co-hosts, tweeted, “I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well sistermotherfriendcolleagueor.(sic)”

Former panelist Meghan McCain expressed her opinion that “Barbara’s hard-hitting questions and welcoming demeanor have made her a household name and a leader in American journalism”.

Michelle Collins has recalled how nervous she was when she first joined “The Views” because of one of the “first rites of passage” new hosts have to go through.

She tweeted: “One of the first rites of passage to host on @TheView was having lunch with Barbara Walters. Few times in my life have I been so nervous. She was an absolute trailblazer, class, elegance, intelligence that are getting harder and harder to find. I will always be grateful. RIP (sic)”

“Good Morning America” ​​host Robin Roberts said she would be “eternally grateful” to Barbara because of her “stellar example and friendship.”

Former CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather called Barbara “a real pro”.

He tweeted: “The world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage and integrity. Barbara Walters was a pioneer and a true professional. for that. She will be deeply missed. RIP”

Maria Shriver praised the work of her friend and mentor.

She wrote: “[Barbara] has been a mentor as well as a friend to me. So many women broke into the news world because she did her job well.”

‘Wonder Woman’ actress Lynda Carter has shared an old music video of herself being interviewed by Barbara and her co-stars on ‘The View’.

She wrote: “Barbara Walters was an American institution. As the first national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in television, myself included. Her impact cannot be overrated. I will miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.griffindailynews.com/lifestyles/entertainment/oprah-winfrey-leads-tributes-to-barbara-walters/article_cebe2554-32c7-5871-9174-8910002f0413.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: