Oprah Winfrey pays tribute to Barbara Walters | Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey led tributes to ‘pioneer’ Barbara Walters after her death.

The veteran broadcaster died on Friday (30.12.22) aged 93, and stars such as Maria Shriver, Lynda Carter and several panelists on ‘The View’ – which Barbara founded in 1997 – have spoken out to honor the journalist and her legacy.

Oprah shared a photo of them together on Instagram and paid a touching tribute to her “powerful and graceful role model”.

She wrote: “Without Barbara Walters, there would have been no little or other woman you see in the evening, morning and daytime news. She was indeed a trailblazer. I made my very first TV audition with her in mind all the time.

“I am grateful that she was such a powerful and graceful role model.

“Grateful to have known her.

“Grateful to have followed his Light.”

Rosie O’Donnell simply called her former castmate of ‘The View’ a ‘legend’, while one of the show’s original panelists, Debbie Matenopoulos, admitted she was ‘so, so, so sad’ because of the news.

Debbie added on her Instagram story, “Thank you for everything. You single-handedly changed my life and the lives of all other female journalists by paving the way for all of us. May you rest in peace, power and beauty, amazing woman!! I owe you just like so many others. You will always be my hero.(sic)”

Star Jones, another of the daytime show’s earliest co-hosts, tweeted, “I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well sistermotherfriendcolleagueor.(sic)”

Former panelist Meghan McCain expressed her opinion that “Barbara’s hard-hitting questions and welcoming demeanor have made her a household name and a leader in American journalism”.

Michelle Collins has recalled how nervous she was when she first joined “The Views” because of one of the “first rites of passage” new hosts have to go through.

She tweeted: “One of the first rites of passage to host on @TheView was having lunch with Barbara Walters. Few times in my life have I been so nervous. She was an absolute trailblazer, class, elegance, intelligence that are getting harder and harder to find. I will always be grateful. RIP (sic)”

“Good Morning America” ​​host Robin Roberts said she would be “eternally grateful” to Barbara because of her “stellar example and friendship.”

Former CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather called Barbara “a real pro”.

He tweeted: “The world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage and integrity. Barbara Walters was a pioneer and a true professional. for that. She will be deeply missed. RIP”

Maria Shriver praised the work of her friend and mentor.

She wrote: “[Barbara] has been a mentor as well as a friend to me. So many women broke into the news world because she did her job well.”

‘Wonder Woman’ actress Lynda Carter has shared an old music video of herself being interviewed by Barbara and her co-stars on ‘The View’.

She wrote: “Barbara Walters was an American institution. As the first national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in television, myself included. Her impact cannot be overrated. I will miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything.