How a Hollywood company is betting on internet stars | Entertainment

LOS ANGELES More than 1,000 people came to see Brian Awadis.
They lined up outside the Hollywood headquarters of its parent company, FaZe Clan, in a queue that snaked around the block: A group of eager tweens, streetwear-clad high schoolers and beleaguered parents slowly walked down Melrose Avenue .
Many have waited hours to rub shoulders with the vlogger, who regularly entertains an audience roughly as large as the population of Sri Lanka.
“I literally would like to meet every single person,” Awadis, standing on a stage inside the warehouse-like office, told fans who had already arrived. “My team tells me it’s impossible.”
Those outside of Awadis’ orbit might be puzzled as to how he can draw such a large crowd. With just a handful of credits on IMDb just like himself, he’s not your standard celebrity; after a brief stint in Los Angeles, San Diegan, 26, returned south to be closer to home.
Yet on the Internet, or at least in some corners of it, it’s kind of a big deal. Twenty-two million people follow him on YouTube, his go-to platform, where he posts high-profile pranks and lavishly funded stunts. More still follow his life on TikTok (9.6 million), Instagram (6.6 million) and Twitter (2.6 million). Under the FaZe Rug handle, he turned all that online influence into a personalized energy drink, a short-lived podcast, and most recently, a signature DoorDash sandwich called the “Rugfather.”
That was it sandwich partnership who brought him and his legions of fans in droves for the Hollywood meet.
“I love it,” said Ethan Comingore, 15, of San Bernardino. “I watch him day and night.”
There’s a lot of money in all of this, both fans who loyally wait for hours on the sidewalk hoping to punch their favorite YouTube star, and brands like DoorDash who want access to prominent Awadis soapboxes and other big-name social media personalities.
Enter FaZe Clan, the sprawling web content and lifestyle brand that hosted the event this summer. It is among the many companies trying to capitalize on the huge demand. This summer, the company went public in a reverse merger valued at $725 million with mixed results.
That figure was lower than an earlier projection of $1 billion, and the company’s stock price has since fallen. After FaZe Clan made its debut at around $13 per share, but in a broader context slowdown in the tech sectorthe price fell significantly, closing at $2.44 on Friday.
“The IPO has given us a balance sheet that we’ve never had before…to really invest in today’s business (and) build for the future,” chief executive Lee Trink said.
Sitting somewhere at the intersection of management agency, record label, and artist collective, FaZe is largely built around influencers, streamers, and internet personalities with ties to the gaming world. . The company also sets up esports teams and makes money by striking sponsorship deals with brands.
FaZe makes steady forays into hip-hop, pro sports, and fitness, and he’s pondered gaming projects and crypto. While still heavy on gamers, he added Lil Yachty, LeBron James Jr. and Snoop Dogg as affiliates. The latter wore a FaZe brand chain during his Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year.
It’s all part of a company-wide pivot from gamer to youth culture, a broader, if less defined, market that has spread since FaZe’s debut.
FaZe started in 2010 when a group of teenagers started posting “Call of Duty” stuff on YouTube. It grew from there, making a name for itself among video game fans and branching out into esports teams, influencer “content houses” and other businesses. It now has around 100 employees.
Awadis was recruited for his gaming skills, but branched out into lifestyle vlogging and other personality-driven content, much like some of his colleagues.
The result was a business that defies classification. In a 2021 investor presentationFaZe suggested it combined the generational appeal of MTV, the cross-platform reach of Disney, the celebrity cachet of Roc Nation, and the loyalty of NBA fans.
The company made $14 million in revenue in the third quarter, up 12% compared to the same period last year (about half coming from contracts with brands). The company also reported a pretax loss of $12 million this quarter, reflecting hiring and IPO costs. That same loss was $4.1 million a quarter earlier.
It’s not the only company trying to turn likes and shares into a sustainable business model. Indeed, with so much money circulating in the creator economy, there are plenty of financial incentives to turn individual influencers into bigger business ventures.
Some have launched their own retail brands. Others have moved into ” content houses “so that they can live and work together under a common identity. Still others have teamed up for structured creative collaborations, such as a ” Saturday Night Live way” Humorous TikTok review. FaZe isn’t even alone in trying to mix gamer culture with social influence: Los Angeles-based brand 100 Thieves have attempted something similar.
It’s an industry that relies heavily on the unique charms of specific web personalities. This can make it lucrative but also risky; if these personalities burn out, get cancelled, or slowly begin to lose the capricious interest of the internet, much of the value and reach they had to offer goes with them.
“(FaZe Clan) has a bunch of influencers and creators, sure, but Twitch, YouTube and TikTok are way bigger, and none of them have the answer on how to monetize and scale” , said Michael Pachter, managing director of equity research. at Wedbush Securities, whose portfolio covers games and digital entertainment.
Disputes with influencers may also arise. Influencer Alissa Marie Violet Butler for follow-up FaZe Clan last year over actions in the company she said she owed him (the company denied her complaints). That same year, FaZe deleted three members for their alleged promotion of a cryptocurrency “pump and dump” system; a fourth was suspended but later invited back. And in 2020, streaming personality Turner Tenney colonized a contract dispute with the company after alleging they exploited him.
In a 2021 investor presentation, FaZe cited as a risk factor how “a limited number of esports professionals, influencers and content creators have historically accounted for a substantial portion of our revenue.”
A big part of introducing FaZe to new talent is its logistical support. It offers affiliate creators assistance in securing sponsorship deals and access to internal management, advertising, legal, merchandising and sales teams, and it sees itself as an incubator for emerging creatives.
“Any company like this, if you want to be at the forefront of youth culture, you better have the people closest to the ground,” Trink said.
Among these new voices is Gabriel Glinas, a Canadian streamer from Quebec who was admitted to the list earlier this year as FaZe Proze after winning a recruiting competition.
“FaZe has done a great job trying to evolve and innovate,” said Glinas, 24. “That’s why I feel like they’re always looking for new people.”
Another recent addition to the slate Donald De La Haye, or FaZe Deestroying, said the company had everything it could have asked for in a partnership: “the infrastructure, the entrepreneurial spirit, the capital , the knowledge”.
A former college football kicker, De La Haye was ruled ineligible for the NCAA in 2017 after refusing to stop earning advertising revenue on his YouTube channel. Today, he makes videos about football and sports culture with the logistical support of FaZe.
“They definitely help me get rid of some things,” said De La Haye, 25.
It’s not always clear how much of FaZe’s popularity comes from the overall brand versus the star power of individual members.
“I don’t really watch FaZe, I just watch FaZe Rug videos,” 13-year-old Kevin Isais said as he stood in line for the DoorDash meet.
Indeed, FaZe Clan’s corporate YouTube channel has less than 40% followers on Awadis’ personal channel.
Awadis is one of the most followed creators on the company’s roster, so he’s not necessarily representative and FaZe still has more fans than him on Instagram and Twitter. Even still, it begs the question: who needs whom more?
“I’m like the CEO of my own company, but I’m also part of FaZe,” Awadis said. “So my stuff helps FaZe and vice versa.”
But maintaining the stability of the larger institution can sometimes mean shifting its composite parts.
Yousef Abdelfattah, known online as FaZe Apex, was a member of the brand back when there were only a few teenagers posting “Call of Duty” stuff online. But as FaZe grew, Abdelfattah began to handle some of his day-to-day management work.
“I was always doing the work, I don’t mean boring, but the less exciting stuff,” he said. “In 2016-17, when the company was more mature and we had an office, we had employees, I started to balance content creation with decision making.”
These days, much of Abdelfattah’s time is spent mediating between the company’s management and the talented resident player whisperer, so to speak.
“Creating content is very demanding,” he said, “and that spark, I think, kind of died out. I was lucky enough to still be able to be super involved with the business that I love.”
The 26-year-old has also taken on a role as a mentor to rookies. One of the new teenage members calls him a “boomer”.
Internet culture is changing rapidly, and 12-year-old FaZe is pretty much a legacy brand at this point. Yet that continues to change even if it means evolving beyond the people and ideas it started with.
“It’s more of a group effort now,” Abdelfattah said. “We (the early members) all brought in people who we know understand the internet, understand this world, who can help keep us on track. … We’re constantly trying to build a monster team of internet geniuses.”