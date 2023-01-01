The Year of the Slap | News, Sports, Jobs

Taylor Swift was standing. Elon Musk was in, out, in, and maybe again. Tom Cruise was back. BTS walked away, as did Serena Williams and Tom Brady too – oops, erase that. But the slap? The slap was everywhere – that moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars and a global audience said: “Wait, did that just happen?”

It’s the Associated Press’ top pop culture moment of 2022, but there were so many more. Swift had a great year that only got bigger. In movies, there have been some big comebacks: the Wakanda and Avatar sequels, and of course Cruise, who turned 60 and had his biggest movie with Top Gun: Maverick.

OK, so maybe it wasn’t on the level of landing on the moon or picking a pope. But now all you have to say is “the slap” and people will know what you mean – that moment Will Smith slammed Chris Rock at the Oscars and a global audience said, “Wait, did that happen?” Even in the room itself – perhaps especially in the room itself – there was a feeling that everyone had imagined, which helps explain why things went as usual, for a while. .

The pandemic was over, phew! Well, of course not. But live entertainment has moved forward in 2022, with mask mandates dropping and people rushing to buy things like, oh, Taylor Swift tickets!

We’ll take any sequel to mention Swift, who already had a big year in 2021, but just got bigger — heck, she broke Billboard records, then she broke Ticketmaster. (No word if she got her scarf back).

It’s been a year of #MeToo celebrity cases like Harvey Weinstein (again), R. Kelly (again), Kevin Spacey, Paul Haggis, Danny Masterson. And the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard libel lawsuit, each of its harrowing turns captured on TV.

On the big screen, there have been great returns. In mourning for his much missed star, Chadwick Boseman, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was a box office triumph. by James Cameron “Avatar” made a splashy comeback in December.

Then there was Cruise, who turned 60 in 22, just like the Rolling Stones, who landed in Cannes with their most successful film and showed, like those rockers still on tour, that when they tell you “The end is inevitable” as they do in Top Gun: Maverick you can always answer: “Maybe, sir, but not today.”

Will audiences ever find Cruise — or the Stones, for that matter — too crumpled and past the sell-by date? Maybe so, but not this year.

Our totally selective annual journey through a year in pop culture:

January

It’s GOLDEN GLOBES time. But is a Globes without telecasts, drunken celebrities or red carpets a Globes? The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association, reeling from staggering diversity failures, is hosting a private event and planning a return next year.

Hey, remember the original wardrobe malfunction? Well, JANET JACKSON says she and JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE have moved on, and so should we. The New York Times buys Wordle, and we all think in five letters (although WORDLE has six, just to say.) Meanwhile, it’s a month of loss, before a year of loss – actor, director and activist black pioneer SIDNEY POITIER dies at 94.

FEBRUARY

What would a year in pop culture be without BRITNEY? Just months after her release from her restrictive conservatorship, Spears reportedly signed a mammoth book deal, but as of year’s end, we’re still awaiting news. RIHANNA is pregnant! TOM BRADY is retiring! (Stay tuned, on that one.) TAYLOR watch: JAKE GYLLENHAAL speaks out, saying he really has nothing to do with this song.

MARCH

Quick, who wins the Oscars this month? Well, “CODA” does, a feel-good drama with a largely deaf cast, and TROY KOTSUR becomes the first deaf actor to win an acting Oscar. Alas, all anyone can talk about is – you know. SMITH, who won Best Actor shortly after slapping Rock for a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, won’t really address the issue until later this year, so keep reading. KARDASHIAN Watch: Kim K has been declared legally single again in her pending divorce from YE, the rapper formerly known as KANYE WEST. And BRADY, retired for 40 days, says, “Never mind!”

APRIL

It’s GRAMMY time, and JON BATISTE wins big, taking home five statuettes. The musician’s big year would later include a performance at the Biden administration’s first state dinner, for French President Emmanuel Macron. The next day, Macron will meet MUSK (thanks for the follow-up, Mr. President) who begins his acquisition of TWITTER this month, driving untold – and still ongoing – changes at the social media giant.

MAY

So imagine you’re sipping cocktails at the MET GALA and a musician walks around playing the melodica — of course, it’s BATISTE, because the Met Gala is that kind of crazy party. The biggest touch of the evening, however, is KARDASHIAN, on the arm of her boyfriend PETE DAVIDSON, wearing the same sequined bodycon dress that MARILYN MONROE wore to sing. “Happy birthday” at JFK in 1962. In the movies, Top Gun: Maverick opens, the highest-grossing domestic debut of CRUISE’s career and its first to surpass $100 million in opening weekend. HARRY STYLES fans rejoice! His album, “Harry’s House” is here.

JUNE

Breathtaking news for BTS’ global fan base as the K-pop supergroup announces it is taking a break to focus on the members’ solo projects. On a legal note, a Virginia jury gives DEPP a victory in its highly complicated defamation case over domestic violence allegations, finding that ex-wife HEARD defamed him in a 2018 op-ed. happy, Britney is getting married….

JULY

Only one marriage, Britney? BENNIFER has two! Maybe what happens in Vegas usually stays in Vegas, but not when you have 227 million Instagram followers. With a blinking reference to being a “Sadie” (married woman) JENNIFER LOPEZ directs fans to her newsletter where she shares photos from her quick wedding to BEN AFFLECK. “Love is beautiful,” she writes. “And it turns out that love is patient.” Speaking of patience, BEYONCE fans are being rewarded with theirs with the release of their long-awaited sound “Renaissance,” his first solo album in six years.

AUGUST

So, we were saying… Bennifer’s second wedding, at the Affleck, Georgia compound, is bigger and fancier. A marriage, a breakup: KARDASHIAN and DAVIDSON are no more. In other summer news, the world remembers PRINCESS DIANA, whose shocking death happened 25 years ago, and whose life is being reshaped for a new generation in the current season of “The crown.” Just days after the birthday, that same Netflix series will halt production in a show of respect for QUEEN ELIZABETH II as Britain – and the world – mourns the beloved monarch, who died at 96 after more than 70 years on the throne.

SEPTEMBER

Growing political intrigue in Europe, and by that we mean, spat at the Venice premiere of “Don’t Worry Honey”? Either way, the film, directed by OLIVIA WILDE and starring her boyfriend (alleged spitter STYLES), is saddled — or blessed? — with more than its share of extracurricular drama. At the EMMYS, here is SHERYL LEE RALPH, who wins for “Abbott Elementary School” and educates the crowd on the power of dreams and self-confidence. “This is what belief looks like” she says. You know what else believing is like? Rachel Berry from “Joy” — alias LEA MICHELE — finally plays the role of Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl” on Broadway. In sports, with four sad words resonating with working moms everywhere, SERENA WILLIAMS says she’s walking away from tennis, because “something has to give.”

OCTOBER

The second HARVEY WEINSTEIN trial opens in Los Angeles. ADIDAS is dropping YE, which is part of a cascade of companies that will sever ties with the rapper over his anti-Semitic and other disturbing comments. The MUSK era begins on TWITTER as the world’s richest man brings a sink into the office, to “Let it sink in.” HEIDI KLUM’s Halloween costume is a slimy, sparkly rainworm. But before the month slips away from us, let’s give it to SWIFT for releasing their new album, “Midnights” (Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day), then adding seven bonus tracks, and then becoming the first artist to crack the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Let THAT sink in! PS Watch Celebrity divorce: BRADY and )GISELE BUNDCHEN separate.

NOVEMBER

Did we say LAST month was Taylor Swift month? Well now, millions of enthusiastic fans are flocking to pre-sales for his highly anticipated Eras Tour, resulting in endless crashes and waits. Ticketmaster is canceling the general sale, citing insufficient inventory. Several state attorneys general announce investigations. Takeaway: People want Taylor Swift tickets. At the multiplex, they also want their Wakanda. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” faces the double challenge of following one of the biggest blockbusters in history and losing its biggest star.

DECEMBER

Love ’em or hate ’em, here comes HARRY and MEGHAN again, with a Netflix documentary watched closely by royalty across the pond. On Twitter, MUSK says he will step down as CEO – after polling users – once he finds someone “foolish” enough to replace it. by Cameron “AVATAR” the sequel finally appears, 13 years after the original broke records, and yes, moviegoers are once again flocking to Pandora. And coming full circle for the year, SMITH emerges to promote his new film, “EMANCIPATION,” hoping people will forget… what was that? …at least enough to watch the movie.

In this year of comebacks, will Smith be the greatest?

Come back and see us in 2023.