Web Series Review | Aar Ya Paar turns into a regular Bollywood revenge drama





Example: Sarju, a member of a protected Indian tribe, kills Bhatta, a notorious business tycoon, with an arrow as they travel overseas in trains with huge closed tempered glass windows. This and many other inexplicable and incomprehensible events form the heart of the web series “Aar Ya Paar”. The web series mainly deals with what happens when corporate greed is determined to devour the natural resources of a protected region, for personal motives. Earlier, it was brilliantly shown in ‘Avatar’. However, as is the case with many great series, “Aar Ya Paar” starts out with noble intentions but quickly turns into a regular Bollywood revenge drama. The biggest point of exploitation of protected tribes, who they really are, and natural resources remains just a backdrop. Sarju (Aditya Rawal) belongs to a tribe that has deliberately isolated itself from the ‘other’ or ‘outside’ world. However, Bhatta’s (Ashish Vidyarthi) company discovers that the tribals are sitting on a uranium gold mine. Hence the company of Dr. Sanghmitra (Patralekha Paul) who helps them gain the trust of the tribesmen. Somewhere in the story comes hitman Pulappa (Dibyendu Bhattacharya) who is eternally on the hunt for snipers and finds Sarju fit for the job. Meanwhile, when Bhatta realizes that he is not able to mine uranium, he kills many tribals including Sarju’s father. Now Pulappa finds Sarju easily malleable for his ulterior motives. The major problem lies in the story of Anhata Menon, Umesh Padalkar and Sidharth Sengupta. It’s too weak, too simplistic, and largely in line with the stereotypical portrayal of tribals. He paints a world in black and white. Tribals are depicted wearing sack-like garments, speaking a perfectly and easily understandable Hindi dialect, are expert archers and are pros in their understanding of medicinal flora and fauna as they can treat cancer, what even modern drugs cannot. It’s too superficial and no effort has been made to even scratch that surface. Therefore, neither the screenplay nor the dialogues can do much to elevate this mundane material. The direction is largely in line with the usual revenge drama in which the hero wants to avenge his father’s murder at any cost. In terms of performance, Aditya, who is the son of versatile Paresh Rawal, is mostly superficial. He is the lead but his character is not well written. Therefore, the actors who play the next two main characters, Ashish Vidyarthi and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, dominate everyone with their villainy. In fact, Dibyendu has quickly become a bankable actor when it comes to character roles on OTT. Patralekhaa is compelling, and the series ends with plenty of hints of an interesting backstory for her. ‘Aar Ya Paar’ treats us to sumptuous shots of dense forests and waterfalls. But it lacks a solid story. Directed by Glen Barretto, Ankush Mohla and Neel Guha, the series plays on Disney+ Hotstar. …

