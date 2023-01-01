Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95 | Entertainment

Pope Benedict died at the age of 95 at his residence in the Vatican. The news was announced in a short film, official statement New Year’s Eve morning.
With sadness, I inform you that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died today at 9:34 a.m. at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican, wrote Mattea Bruni, director of the Holy See’s Press Office. The Vatican added that the body of Benedict XVI will rest in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome from January 2 for the salvation of the faithful.
It was Pope Francis who first revealed that Benedict was seriously ill a few days ago during his December 28 audience when he told those gathered at the Vatican that his predecessor was very ill and asked them for a special prayer. The Vatican later confirmed that his condition had worsened by age and he was receiving constant medical care, NBC reported.
Benedict made history in 2013 when he became the first pope in over 600 years to step down, citing advanced age and health issues amid the clerical sex abuse scandal that had rocked the Catholic Church. . He has also been accused himself of failing to act on the sexual abuse of children by priests when he was Archbishop of Munich.
He had been pope for eight years after the April 2005 death of Pope John Paul II.
Former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger of Germany, Benedict XVI was born in 1927 in Marktl, Bavaria. He was ordained in 1951 and rose through the ranks of the Catholic Church to become pope in 2005 at the age of 78.
He remained largely out of public view after his retirement, but in February 2022 he said in a statement: I can only express to all victims of sexual abuse my deep shame, my deep sorrow and my sincere apology. I had great responsibilities in the Catholic Church. All the greater is my pain for all the abuses and horrors that have occurred in these various places during my tenure.
Benedict, who supported the views of the Catholic Church on issues such as abortion and contraception, was played by Sir Anthony Hopkins in the 2019 film The Two Popes. The film was a fictionalized account of the relationship between Benedict and Pope Francis, played by Jonathan Pryce.
