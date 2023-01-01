Happy Birthday Vidya Balan, the star who defined success on her own terms in male-centric Bollywood

Bollywood star Vidya Balanrecent comments from Alia Bhat not getting enough credit for Gangubai Kathiawadi’s success and the film’s director – Sanjay Leela Bhansali – getting all the glory instead caught the attention of many. The actress, through her filmography, has proven time and time again that it’s high time for female stars to start owning the movies that they only carry on their shoulders and take all the credit they deserve.

Vidya broke out as a female star during her career, especially after her star turn in The Dirty Picture. After the success of the film, it appeared that most of her male counterparts began to take notice of sharing the screen with her, and it showed in the films she chose to release, be it Kahaani , Kahaani 2, Bobby Jasoos or Begum Jaan, and even Tumhari Sulu. Vidya chose to make her mark by opting for meatier roles, which not only allowed her to get her deserved time under the sun, but also that she was never forced to measure her success by the box. -office that the great male protagonists attracted. .

Vidya talked about the problems female stars face in Bollywood. She recently voiced her opinion when the chatter of movies with actresses not getting the numbers started, especially after the pandemic. Vidya reminded everyone of Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and her glorious run in theaters. During the 2022 annual roundtable with Film Companion, Vidya said: How come Gangubai did well? If a woman’s film does well, it’s the director’s credit, and that’s ridiculous.

Vidya, film after film, has proven that a female-led film is just as viable as any well-made story, and that women deserve all the credit. On this, in the same roundtable, Vidya also said, We worked so hard as women to have a certain position today, where the headliners of the movies were. More and more actresses are doing it.

When it comes to female stars in Bollywood, the pay parity discussion is a no-brainer. However, Vidya broke the glass ceiling and became one of the few actresses to be paid at the same level as their male counterparts. About how she made sure her job demanded equal pay, she recently opened up about the same thing during a panel discussion with News18. She said, I don’t know about pay parity because I don’t make movies alongside “big heroes”. I think that’s where it comes in. But if you were to look at the overall percentage of what I get…in a movie’s budget versus what a hero gets paid, I think the percentage is the same. Now their movies cost 10 times more than my movies do, so obviously I get paid 10 times less. But, in my construction, I am happy.

After breaking down barriers and pushing boundaries in terms of portraying a female role on screen, it’s safe to say that Vidya is the “hero” of her films. In a previous interview with indianexpress.com, when the actress was asked how she feels about being the “heroine” of her projects, as the stories she tells through her films don’t always require a role male lead, she called this progression “natural.”

She said, “It’s natural! (Laughs). I think we women are heroes, we just aren’t recognized as heroes. We’re making things happen in our families, in the world, in our cinema now, watch all the exciting content, it’s extremely feminine. And I believe so, I know so. I’m not reverse sexist or even speaking as a feminist here, that’s the truth today. I am very proud and happy to be a woman. They say aap mahilapradhan movie karti hai (you do female-centric films) but then I make it clear that I’m the most important person in my life, and I happen to be a woman, so I play roles where I’m most important or I play the hero, or whatever you want to call it. I appreciate the variety of scripts offered to me and I make the most of it.

Vidya has also often and quite openly championed body positivity and shared how, after a long battle with body issues, she embraced her true self and never looked back.

In the same interview, she shared, “You know I was a fat kid, but I was a happy kid, I thought I was beautiful, that’s how I was made to feel. -even, at home. And then when I came out, people started telling me how I should lose weight and started teasing me too. And then growing up as a teenager, you’re bothered by the opposite sex and when you want their attention it all becomes very crucial and you start to believe that maybe I won’t get the attention I need if I’m not thin! weight, I’ve been on crash diets, I’ve spent much of my life rejecting and rejecting, and feeling sorry for my body.And then I realized there was no end. Becoming an actor had a huge part to play in this, at different times I lost weight, I trained like crazy, I starved myself, but my weight will come back it because it is my body structure.

Vidya then shared that her body images don’t stop her from living her life to the fullest. “But you know, whatever body I’ve been in, I’ve had desires, bodily desires. I felt attractive, that didn’t stop me from wanting to live my life to the fullest. So I realized that it’s the limits in other people’s heads that they impose on me, because they have a certain ideal, and now I don’t fit into that and I’m fine. I’m not going to take anything away from the fact that I’m still a living, thriving human being. I’ve decided that at least I should be on my side, because otherwise there’s no end to rejecting your body and spending your life doing it. But what’s actually happening, it’s not your body’s fault, your body needs at least one person by its side, and I thought to myself that this is my body and that I love it. not that i haven’t tried, so much that i killed myself a few times, to try to lose weight, but it would come back i can keep wanting to be slimmer and i realized that everyone wants be p thinner, there is no end,” she concluded.

Vidya Balan has Neeyat in her chat. She was last seen in the Amazon Prime movie Jalsa.