Entertainment
James Bond executives are eyeing Lucien Laviscount as the next 007
From Burnley with love: James Bond executives ‘eye Lancashire-born hunk Lucien Laviscount as the next 007’ after winning applause and fans for his role as Emily in Paris
- Lucien Laviscount, 30, could be the next James Bond to replace Daniel Craig
- The Emily in Paris actor won over millions of fans as a charming crush
- Bond Boss Barbara Broccoli considered him the perfect age to play 007
He won over millions of fans as a charming heartthrob in the Netflix series Emily In Paris.
And now it can be revealed that actor Lucien Laviscount has also caught the eye of James Bond boss Barbara Broccoli and is set to become the new 007 to replace Daniel Craig.
The debonair Burnley-born actor caught the eye of film franchise bosses for his role in the romcom series as Alfie, boyfriend of Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins.
Laviscount, 30, whose first role was as a child model for Marks & Spencer aged ten, is also seen as the perfect age to play Bond. Ms Broccoli has made it clear she wants the next actor to play the character for 15 years, which rules out former frontrunner Idris Elba, who turned 50 in September.
Lucien Laviscount is set to become the new 007 to replace Daniel Craig. Pictured: The Emily in Paris actor attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, March 2022
Laviscount joined Emily In Paris for her second series when her British banker persona swept leading lady Emily off her feet. Pictured: Lily Collins as Emily and LucienLaviscount as Alfie in Emily in Paris
Ms Broccoli and her team are also believed to want an ethnic minority star to play 007 so the franchise reflects modern society.
However, some executives fear Laviscount’s appearance on reality show Celebrity Big Brother in 2011, when he finished in fifth place, could tarnish his chances of getting the job as previous Bonds were more brainy.
A source said: Lucien ticks all the boxes. He’s a super talented, extremely handsome actor and over the past 18 months he’s gained a lot of new fans since joining Emily In Paris.
Bond bosses are already talking about how you can see him in the 007 tuxedo, how stylish it will be and how suitable for the role he will have.
But, there is one sticking point, and that is Big Brother. Lucien appeared on the show at a time when his acting career wasn’t as high profile as it is today, but he was hugely popular then and now has a fanbase that spans generations. It is a dream for Barbara who is very much in love with him.
Laviscount has also caught the eye of James Bond boss Barbara Broccoli and is emerging as the new 007 to replace Daniel Craig. Pictured: Craig and Broccoli on stage with Michelle Yeoh in Beverly Hills, California, September 2022
The debonair Burnley-born actor caught the eye of film franchise bosses for his role in the romcom series as Alfie, boyfriend of Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins. Pictured: Laviscount pictured in April 2022
Laviscount joined Emily in Paris for her second series when her British banker persona brushed off leading lady Emily after meeting her during their French lessons. They continued to have a romance after he decided to live in the French capital.
Laviscount’s first acting role was in the BBC drama Clocking Off before landing a full-time job on Coronation Street, playing religious swimmer Ben Richardson. After his stint on Celebrity Big Brother, he starred in Waterloo Road before moving to the US and starring as Earl Gray in Foxs horror comedy series Scream Queens.
He is also in the BBC3 drama Peacock, as well as the Netflix film Your Christmas Or Mine alongside Angela Griffin and Sex Education actor Asa Butterfield. Laviscount has reportedly dated a number of celebrities, including Kelly Osbourne and Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock.
Meanwhile, it may also be revealed that although Ms. Broccoli said no announcement on a new 007 movie is imminent, stunt men and women are being tested at Pinewood Studios. A source there said: They want to be ready when things start to move with the new Bond.
Publicity
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11588715/James-Bond-executives-eye-Lucien-Laviscount-007.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- By taking the helm of ASEAN, will Indonesia make a third voice heard?
- James Bond executives are eyeing Lucien Laviscount as the next 007
- Chinese President Xi calls for ‘unity’ in first public address since scrapping Zero-Covid policy
- The Maple Leafs end the year in victorious fashion, beating the defending Cup champion Avalanche
- High blood cholesterol increases risk of Alzheimer’s and heart disease: study | Health
- PM Modi, President Murmu and other leaders send New Year wishes to the nation
- Cowboys fall just short of battling No. 22 New Mexico, 76-75
- Elliott Epstein: This will be the year Donald Trump becomes politically irrelevant
- Taliban warn Pakistan and threaten jihad until ‘freedom’ is achieved
- Happy Birthday Vidya Balan, the star who defined success on her own terms in male-centric Bollywood
- Our Jabeur and top 10 Arab sportswomen to watch in 2023
- Top 10 sports stories of 2022