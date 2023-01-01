James Bond executives are eyeing Lucien Laviscount as the next 007

He won over millions of fans as a charming heartthrob in the Netflix series Emily In Paris.

And now it can be revealed that actor Lucien Laviscount has also caught the eye of James Bond boss Barbara Broccoli and is set to become the new 007 to replace Daniel Craig.

The debonair Burnley-born actor caught the eye of film franchise bosses for his role in the romcom series as Alfie, boyfriend of Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins.

Laviscount, 30, whose first role was as a child model for Marks & Spencer aged ten, is also seen as the perfect age to play Bond. Ms Broccoli has made it clear she wants the next actor to play the character for 15 years, which rules out former frontrunner Idris Elba, who turned 50 in September.

Lucien Laviscount is set to become the new 007 to replace Daniel Craig. Pictured: The Emily in Paris actor attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, March 2022

Laviscount joined Emily In Paris for her second series when her British banker persona swept leading lady Emily off her feet. Pictured: Lily Collins as Emily and LucienLaviscount as Alfie in Emily in Paris

Ms Broccoli and her team are also believed to want an ethnic minority star to play 007 so the franchise reflects modern society.

However, some executives fear Laviscount’s appearance on reality show Celebrity Big Brother in 2011, when he finished in fifth place, could tarnish his chances of getting the job as previous Bonds were more brainy.

A source said: Lucien ticks all the boxes. He’s a super talented, extremely handsome actor and over the past 18 months he’s gained a lot of new fans since joining Emily In Paris.

Bond bosses are already talking about how you can see him in the 007 tuxedo, how stylish it will be and how suitable for the role he will have.

But, there is one sticking point, and that is Big Brother. Lucien appeared on the show at a time when his acting career wasn’t as high profile as it is today, but he was hugely popular then and now has a fanbase that spans generations. It is a dream for Barbara who is very much in love with him.

Laviscount has also caught the eye of James Bond boss Barbara Broccoli and is emerging as the new 007 to replace Daniel Craig. Pictured: Craig and Broccoli on stage with Michelle Yeoh in Beverly Hills, California, September 2022

The debonair Burnley-born actor caught the eye of film franchise bosses for his role in the romcom series as Alfie, boyfriend of Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins. Pictured: Laviscount pictured in April 2022

Laviscount joined Emily in Paris for her second series when her British banker persona brushed off leading lady Emily after meeting her during their French lessons. They continued to have a romance after he decided to live in the French capital.

Laviscount’s first acting role was in the BBC drama Clocking Off before landing a full-time job on Coronation Street, playing religious swimmer Ben Richardson. After his stint on Celebrity Big Brother, he starred in Waterloo Road before moving to the US and starring as Earl Gray in Foxs horror comedy series Scream Queens.

He is also in the BBC3 drama Peacock, as well as the Netflix film Your Christmas Or Mine alongside Angela Griffin and Sex Education actor Asa Butterfield. Laviscount has reportedly dated a number of celebrities, including Kelly Osbourne and Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Meanwhile, it may also be revealed that although Ms. Broccoli said no announcement on a new 007 movie is imminent, stunt men and women are being tested at Pinewood Studios. A source there said: They want to be ready when things start to move with the new Bond.