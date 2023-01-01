6 Actors Almost Cast Into The Franchise

Running for nearly three decades with no signs of slowing down, the Impossible missione The franchise starring Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt is definitely an enjoyable watch. The six-part (so far) series that first came out in 1996 with Impossible mission has since introduced many characters to further the story and bring us exciting new adventures. By extension, many players have joined the Impossible mission franchise along the way.





As is the case with every other Hollywood franchise, actors from around the world auditioned for now legendary roles in the Impossible mission franchise. Of course, between turning down the roles and losing the roles to other actors, there are various reasons why an actor didn’t ultimately join Cruise’s high-octane franchise. As we eagerly await the upcoming seventh installment, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part Onewhich is set to hit screens on July 14, 2023 (via Collider), here is an overview of the actors almost cast in the Impossible mission franchise.

In 2020, casting news broke Nicolas Hoult joined the Impossible mission franchise as a villain in IM: 7 and IM: 8. Unfortunately, with 2020 being the era of the pandemic, the casting did not go as planned. Hoult had to leave the franchise due to his busy schedule, making way for Esai Morales to join the cast. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hoult spoke about his absence: “Yeah, unfortunately it was because of the COVID and things stopped for a while. And then the productions clashed, so I couldn’t be a part of it anymore.” Although not much is known about the character Morales will play as Impossible mission: Dead Reckoning – Part Oneone thing is certain: it will be a pleasure to see Morales in action, given his excellent portfolio playing the big bads.

It might be surprising for Ian McKellen fans that the Oscar-nominated actor turned down the opportunity to play a role in the Impossible mission franchise. McKellen was offered the role of Dr. Nekhorvich in Mission: Impossible 2, but rejected the play. And as we know, the character was played by Croatian actor Rade Serbedzija. According to McKellen’s interview with PEOPLE, he opened up about turning down the role, “Well, I couldn’t judge by just reading those scenes (my scenes) what the script was like. So I said no. And my agent said, “You can’t refuse to work with Tom Cruise!” and I said, ‘I think I will’”. Nevertheless, after being rejected for this role, McKellen was offered another iconic role: Magneto in Fox’s x-men series, which catapulted his career to great heights. Shortly after, Peter Jackson offers him the role of Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. The rest, as we know, is history.

Carrie Anne Moss had remarkably cemented her position as a phenomenal actress in Hollywood after her jaw-dropping performance as Trinity in The matrix franchise. Thanks to her performance and Joe Carnahan as director, Moss was set to be the female lead opposite Cruise’s Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible 3. However, Carnahan was replaced by JJ Abrams, and the Moss character was cut from the film entirely. Indeed, the plot of Impossible mission has been completely changed. And as fans know, in the final cut, Monaghan ended up playing the role of Julia, Ethan’s love interest.

Cruise had long borne the brunt of the Impossible mission franchise. However, there was a time, precisely during M:I4when a few names were in discussion to possibly replace him. Anthony Macky was one of those names, alongside Kevin Zegers and Christopher Egan. Interestingly, Mackie was a strong candidate for the role of the young IMF spy due to his diverse portfolio, especially his last performance as Sanborn in The Hurt Locker. Of course, that didn’t work out, and Cruise went on to play the wonderful, superb spy Ethan Hunt. Nonetheless, years later, we saw Mackie don the outfit of MCU superhero Sam Wilson, which is a pretty remarkable achievement on its own, considering he’s now the franchise’s Captain America.

Another name that was included in the cast of Impossible mission with Carrie-Anne Moss, was Scarlett Johansson. Unlike Moss’ situation, however, after Abrams took over as director, Johansson’s role was retained in the story. The actress even went through extensive training sessions for her role, but the film’s change in direction and rework on the scripts caused delays. For this reason, Johansson had to abandon the project, although not much is known about the fate of the character she was to play in the Impossible mission .

The admirer of Ilsa Faust – believe it or not, this titular anti-hero role in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation was almost played by Jessica Chastain. However, as fans already know, he ended up being played by Rebecca Ferguson, although we would have liked to watch what Chastain had up his sleeves for the role of the infamous Faust. Unfortunately, it’s unclear why she specifically turned down the role in the franchise. Presumably, at that time, the actor was in high demand following his success in zero dark thirty.