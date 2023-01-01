Actor Aniruddh Dave wants to explore digital medium in 2023





Aniruddh Dave who was seen in Akshay Kumar’s “Bell Bottom” has expressed his interest in doing web series and playing characters where he can get an opportunity to show off his acting skills. He said, “I want to do a good web series with good content. And as usual, I’d like to play performance-oriented characters. It’s on my to-do list.” He is also generally quite satisfied with the year 2022. “Early 2022, I shot for a short film (“Nazariya”) which was shot in Manali. It was appreciated in international festivals. It premiered at IFFI (International Film Festival of India) I also started to develop different concepts and I even did a non-fiction show “Seekho” where I explored myself as an anchor, so I deepened my new skills. busy with the movie “Kaagaz 2. So the trip was good,” he said. Aniruddh has directed a number of TV shows including ‘Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki’, ‘Patiala Babes’, ‘Suryaputra Karn’, ‘Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ among others. However, Aniruddh pointed out that it was the first time he did no TV at all in a year. “…since 2009, I’ve always done television. I’ve either played the main role or a central character, but this year I didn’t. I was getting calls and it takes courage to say no to big projects and big opportunities but I had given my dates and committed to them, so it’s not possible for anyone to do TV while working on a movie or web show” , did he declare. “Sometimes the thought of working on a daily soap crosses my mind, but it’s okay. I know the end result of my patience will be good. So overall, this year has been exactly how I feel. expected it. In this industry, we have to be patient and that’s important. There are going to be ups and downs but you have to be happy with your job and what you do. This year I needed time to me because I wanted to focus on me and my health because health is wealth,” he concluded.

