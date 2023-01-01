Why Bollywood and South Indian Stars Will Collaborate More Often

A glance at the Indian cinema market leads to an eye-opener in no time. Much has changed too quickly, a reality that Bollywood struggles to understand. Hindi movie stars are more visible than their counterparts in other industries on domestic mainstream media, but few have managed to shine with their on-screen offerings in 2022. South India’s biggest movies, in on the other hand, have been hugely successful in the Hindi belt. .

Topping the list of significant hits is period action drama Prashanth Neels Kannada, KGF: Chapter 2in which Yash as Rocky, the larger-than-life protagonist, cast a spell on the viewer to become a new national superstar. KGF: Chapter 2 roared at the Hindi box office and finished as the highest-grossing Indian film of the year, followed closely by the epic drama SS Rajamoulis Telugu RRR.

New stars in a new era

Bollywood’s frequent failure to succeed is a temporary phase. At the same time, the challenge from the South will not end even after Bollywood regains its ability to deliver as much success as before. In this changed environment, Prabhas national superstar is the result of his performance in SS Rajamoulis two Baahubali films in Telugu and Tamil. His next movies, Sujeeths action movie in Hindi and Telugu Saahoand KK period romance drama Radha Krishna Kumar in Hindi and Telugu Radhe Shyam, didn’t have much to say. However, Rajamouli’s epic dramas have made him what he is: a national superstar with a social media following matched by few.

Yash, Rishab Shetty who wrote, directed and starred in the Kannada action mythology blockbuster Kantara, and NT Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan, who co-directed the star cast of RRRhave become widely recognized faces of popular Indian cinema in 2022. Among them, Ram Charan is busy with RC15, the working title of political thriller S Shankars Telugu also starring Kiara Advani, while NTR Jr. has two untitled films on the floors.

Prabhas has three releases in the works: Action Thriller Prashanth Neels Telugu SaladOm Rauts Telugu and Hindi Mythological Drama Adipurushand Nag Ashwins Telugu and Hindi Sci-Fi Action Film Project K.

Unusual casting decisions

Some casting decisions for Adipurush and Project K contributed to the curiosity around these films. Adipurush has Saif Ali Khan, whose main antagonist Lankesh character based on Lord Ravana with a bearded look shown in the trailer has been criticized. Project K to Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Casting decisions like these symbolize a certainty of the future in which the number of big-ticket releases featuring a mix of Bollywood and South Indian stars will increase.

Many South Indian stars have acted in Hindi films and vice versa. The frequency of Bollywood and South Indian stars being paired up in big budget releases is set to increase as the line separating a Hindi ‘national’ star from a ‘regional’ star gradually disappears.

The internet factor

Performance of Vijay Sethupati as Veda in Pushkar-Gayathris Tamil crime thriller Vikram Veda was showered with applause by non-Tamil viewers on social media ahead of the release of the Hindi version films of the same name. Most of them had watched the original Tamil film on YouTube after paying a modest rental fee. Hrithik Roshans’ lopsided version of Vedha in the Hindi remake, also directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, failed to create an impact due to comments and comparisons on social media, resulting in a disappointing failure at the box office.

Sethupati, whose roles include her National Award-winning performance as a transgender woman in the Tamil drama Thiagarajan Kumararajas super luxury, is set to appear in three Hindi films. These are Santosh Sivans thriller Mumbaikar which also features Vikrant Massey, Sriram Raghavans thriller Merry Christmas which has Katrina Kaif and action thriller Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan in which the actor has a negative role. Jawan also has Nayanthara, a big name from the South, in a big role.

Non-Tamil Sethupati fans will contribute to Jawan’s theater attendance dominated by SRK fans in the first weekend and later, if early-day viewers like what they see and spread the word via the internet.

Finally on the content

Today’s viewer wants novelty, variety and quality. Fans express disappointment with tweets and memes even if a movie has its favorite star. Sethupati in a negative role against SRK is the first step that attracts attention for a good start. Of course, only the film’s content can ensure durability in theaters, because the faces alone cannot attract spectators at the box office after the first weekend ends.

The author, journalist for three decades, writes on literature and pop culture. Among his books are MSD: The Man, The Leader, the bestselling biography of former India captain MS Dhoni and the Hall of Fame series of movie star biographies. The opinions expressed are personal.

