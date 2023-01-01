Georgia vs. TCU worthy of a Hollywood CFP National Title match

This town lives for a compelling underdog tale. Let the College Football Playoff, of all the college-promoting institutions in this great country, provide Hollywood dreamers with a plot dripping with all the good stuff.

The Texas Christian University Horned Frogs, bred near the Fort Worth stockyards and representing 12,000 purple-wearing undergraduate peers, will come to town in early 2023. They will be joined by the Georgia Bulldogs, the national champions in title and a team everyone has heard of, setting up the first Cinderella story in nine years of the four-team CFP bracket format.

Call it Dykes and Duggan vs. Goliath.

Sonny Dykes, as in the disciple of Mike Leach who bluntly coached California for a time and groomed former Rams quarterback Jared Goff into a No. 1 draft pick. Dykes quietly cruised through the Dallas- Fort Worth Metroplex since Southern Methodist last December and turned TCU into blue blood drummers in a season of masterful work.

Max Dugan? It was the auburn-haired, Irish-heritage powder keg that started the year as Dykes picked the backup quarterback and ended it as a Heisman Trophy runner-up leading his team to an upset a shocking 51-45 win over once-undefeated Michigan in a memorable Fiesta Bowl on Saturday that will torture Wolverine faithful for many years to come.

Michigan, with two picks of six thrown by quarterback JJ McCarthy and a fumble on the TCU yard line, handed the rocks to Dykes and Duggan and stood stunned at close range for their crushing knockouts , again and again.

Georgia, 14-0, is unlikely to be as useful to the TCU on the night of Jan. 9 in the CFP Championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, but the Horned Frogs, 13-1, also proved that they didn’t necessarily need a charity. to compete with the best programs in the sport.

TCU, not Big 12 defectors to SEC Texas and Oklahoma, is the first school in this league to win a playoff game and advance to the national championship game.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett scores a touchdown in a 42-41 win over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. (Brynn Anderson/Associated Press)

The Horned Frogs are also the first team from the football-obsessed state of Texas to make it this far. As of 2011, TCU was a member of the Mountain West Conference, just trying to fight their way into the Power Five under program architect Gary Patterson.

The CFP hasn’t been kind to upstarts, which is a big part of why the playoffs expand to 12 teams in 2024. TCU, which went 5-7 last year and started the season unranked , however did not need any expansion to access it.

More power for horned frogs, then.

A subplot for SoFis’ first college football national championship game that will connect with at least one locally interested watcher? Dykes and Duggan are aided by offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, the younger brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley.

Garrett Riley will have his hands full with Georgia head coach Kirby Smarts’ defense, which was pushed to the limit by Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud on Saturday night in a scintillating comeback win over the Bulldogs 42-41 at Atlantas Peach Bowl.

Stroud and the Buckeyes fought valiantly, taking a 38-24 lead in the fourth quarter, but the reality is the Big Ten went 0-2 in two heartbreaking CFP semifinal losses.

Georgia, as a team stacked with five-star rookies trying to become the first team since Alabama in 2011-12 to repeat as champions, will arrive in Los Angeles as favorites on TCU.

Never mind that the Bulldogs are trailed by their own underdog, former Stetson quarterback Bennett IV, who engineered the game-winning drive in the last minute on Saturday to add to his already unlikely legend.

After two CFP semifinals decided by a combined seven points, college football fans in Los Angeles are hoping for something just as special in nine days.