Pathaan to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Bollywood Films to Watch in 2023 | Bollywood

The past year has not been one of the best for Bollywood and has been largely dominated by films from the Kannada, Tamil and Telugu industries. This year the Hindi film industry has a lot to offer from Shah Rukh Khan making a return to the big screen with not one or two but three big releases to Salman Khan resuming his Eid tradition with a theatrical release, the year seems to ride high on star rate. There are also plenty of new on-screen couples to look forward to. While Ranbir Kapoor will star alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar, Shah Rukh will star alongside Nayanthara in Jawan. Here are all the highly anticipated movies to look forward to in 2023. (Also read: Best Indian Film Performances of 2022: Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Fahadh Faasil in Malayankunju)

Kuttey

Arjun Kapoor and multi-star Tabus Kuttey is the first major film of the year. It will mark the directorial debut of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj, and boasts of a celebrated star-studded cast that includes Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj. It hits theaters on January 13 and revolves around several greedy characters trying to steal a van full of cash.

Pathane

Pathaan remains the most anticipated film of the year for three reasons: it marks Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen after four years, second, it’s Shah Rukh opposite Deepika Padukone once again, and third, it’s directed by Siddharth Anand of War (2019). and hints at a similar scale of glamor and action. The film has already caught the attention of moviegoers with two songs: Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan dominating the music charts. It will be released before Republic Day on January 25.

Shehzada

Shehzada is special for one major reason, it shows Kartik Aaryan in a never-before-seen action-packed avatar. The teaser was already a hit as it showed him striking the typical Shah Rukh Khan pose on top of a building in one scene, and smoking a cigarette while riding a Vespa scooter and sporting a gamjha tied around his head in the other. Kartiks’ character will be aiming for the love of his family in this family entertainer, which hits theaters ahead of Valentine’s Day on February 10.

Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor is back as a love boy in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar by Luv Ranjan by Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The film sparks curiosity for its new pairing with Ranbir and Shraddha and an interesting teaser that shows them both showering with a little too much love. There’s definitely a twist to this overflowing love story. It will be released in theaters around Holi on March 8.

Bholah

Ajay Devgn would return in a powerful role in this neo-noir action thriller Bholaa. This is the remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi which was about a released prisoner who races against time to drive poisoned cops to the hospital in exchange for meeting his daughter, while dodging the criminals chasing him. . The film also stars Tabu and will be released on March 30.

Someone’s brother, someone’s life

Not only Shah Rukh, Salman will also be making his return to the big screen this year after missing his annual Eidi last year. Not much is known about the plot of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan but it boasts of a massive cast including Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu and would also mark the Bollywood debuts of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is by far the most anticipated film of the year as it brings together a rare cast of Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi with Gully Boy (2019) pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Karan Johar has already promised to show a never-before-seen side of Jaya and there is a different feel as he returns to management after several years. The behind-the-scenes clip sparked the public’s curiosity by hinting at Karan’s brand of drama and emotions. This one is at the top of my can’t miss list.

Jawan

2023 seems to be Shah Rukh’s year as he starts the year with Pathaan and ends it with Dunki with Jawan being his mid-year exit on June 2nd. The teaser featured him in a beat up and bandaged avatar which contrasts quite enough with his chiseled abs look in Pathaan in which he also sports shoulder length hair. It is directed by Atlee and will also star Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

tiger 3

Salman Khan also has two big releases this year. After blocking Eid with his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor also aims to light up Diwali with Tiger 3 which would bring back his hit couple with Katrina Kaif. The film will be the third installment in the hit Tiger series after Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal has several films in the works, but only Sam Bahadur has been confirmed for release next year. While a few more may be released this year, this Meghna Gulzar flick remains his most anticipated film as it once again brings the uniformed actor back as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. It also brings back the pair of actors Dangal Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Bad Miyan Chote Miyan

2022 may not have been Akshay Kumar’s year despite several releases, but he’s got a few this year of the genre he does best in comedy. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay and Tiger Shroff as well as Prithviraj Sukumaran. We never know Tiger might repeat the success of his other two-hero movie, War (2019).

To soak

This Rajkumar Hirani movie has an unusual pairing of Shah Rukh and Taapsee Pannu and should offer something that doesn’t already exist in Shah Rukh’s filmography. The film is expected to be released years before Christmas weekend.