Entertainment
Pathaan to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Bollywood Films to Watch in 2023 | Bollywood
The past year has not been one of the best for Bollywood and has been largely dominated by films from the Kannada, Tamil and Telugu industries. This year the Hindi film industry has a lot to offer from Shah Rukh Khan making a return to the big screen with not one or two but three big releases to Salman Khan resuming his Eid tradition with a theatrical release, the year seems to ride high on star rate. There are also plenty of new on-screen couples to look forward to. While Ranbir Kapoor will star alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Shah Rukh will star alongside Nayanthara in Jawan. Here are all the highly anticipated movies to look forward to in 2023. (Also read: Best Indian Film Performances of 2022: Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Fahadh Faasil in Malayankunju)
Kuttey
Arjun Kapoor and multi-star Tabus Kuttey is the first major film of the year. It will mark the directorial debut of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj, and boasts of a celebrated star-studded cast that includes Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj. It hits theaters on January 13 and revolves around several greedy characters trying to steal a van full of cash.
Pathane
Pathaan remains the most anticipated film of the year for three reasons: it marks Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen after four years, second, it’s Shah Rukh opposite Deepika Padukone once again, and third, it’s directed by Siddharth Anand of War (2019). and hints at a similar scale of glamor and action. The film has already caught the attention of moviegoers with two songs: Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan dominating the music charts. It will be released before Republic Day on January 25.
Shehzada
Shehzada is special for one major reason, it shows Kartik Aaryan in a never-before-seen action-packed avatar. The teaser was already a hit as it showed him striking the typical Shah Rukh Khan pose on top of a building in one scene, and smoking a cigarette while riding a Vespa scooter and sporting a gamjha tied around his head in the other. Kartiks’ character will be aiming for the love of his family in this family entertainer, which hits theaters ahead of Valentine’s Day on February 10.
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Ranbir Kapoor is back as a love boy in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar by Luv Ranjan by Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The film sparks curiosity for its new pairing with Ranbir and Shraddha and an interesting teaser that shows them both showering with a little too much love. There’s definitely a twist to this overflowing love story. It will be released in theaters around Holi on March 8.
Bholah
Ajay Devgn would return in a powerful role in this neo-noir action thriller Bholaa. This is the remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi which was about a released prisoner who races against time to drive poisoned cops to the hospital in exchange for meeting his daughter, while dodging the criminals chasing him. . The film also stars Tabu and will be released on March 30.
Someone’s brother, someone’s life
Not only Shah Rukh, Salman will also be making his return to the big screen this year after missing his annual Eidi last year. Not much is known about the plot of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan but it boasts of a massive cast including Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu and would also mark the Bollywood debuts of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari.
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is by far the most anticipated film of the year as it brings together a rare cast of Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi with Gully Boy (2019) pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Karan Johar has already promised to show a never-before-seen side of Jaya and there is a different feel as he returns to management after several years. The behind-the-scenes clip sparked the public’s curiosity by hinting at Karan’s brand of drama and emotions. This one is at the top of my can’t miss list.
Jawan
2023 seems to be Shah Rukh’s year as he starts the year with Pathaan and ends it with Dunki with Jawan being his mid-year exit on June 2nd. The teaser featured him in a beat up and bandaged avatar which contrasts quite enough with his chiseled abs look in Pathaan in which he also sports shoulder length hair. It is directed by Atlee and will also star Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.
tiger 3
Salman Khan also has two big releases this year. After blocking Eid with his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor also aims to light up Diwali with Tiger 3 which would bring back his hit couple with Katrina Kaif. The film will be the third installment in the hit Tiger series after Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).
Sam Bahadur
Vicky Kaushal has several films in the works, but only Sam Bahadur has been confirmed for release next year. While a few more may be released this year, this Meghna Gulzar flick remains his most anticipated film as it once again brings the uniformed actor back as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. It also brings back the pair of actors Dangal Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Bad Miyan Chote Miyan
2022 may not have been Akshay Kumar’s year despite several releases, but he’s got a few this year of the genre he does best in comedy. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay and Tiger Shroff as well as Prithviraj Sukumaran. We never know Tiger might repeat the success of his other two-hero movie, War (2019).
To soak
This Rajkumar Hirani movie has an unusual pairing of Shah Rukh and Taapsee Pannu and should offer something that doesn’t already exist in Shah Rukh’s filmography. The film is expected to be released years before Christmas weekend.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/shah-rukh-khan-s-pathaan-to-salman-khan-s-eid-release-kisi-ka-bhai-kisi-ki-bollywood-films-to-watch-in-2023-101672479321679.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New AI technology can predict tsunami impact in less than a second
- Pathaan to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Bollywood Films to Watch in 2023 | Bollywood
- Georgia vs. TCU worthy of a Hollywood CFP National Title match
- China Medical University won 22 national awards for smart healthcare innovation at the 2022 Taiwan Healthcare Expo.
- PM Modi sends New Year wishes
- Jokowi Announces PPKM Policy Revocation Policy
- a handy guide for an Indian sports fan
- 2023 is slowly coming to the Pacific Northwest!
- HCMLT will offer 25% of Egyptian general warehouses on the Nile Stock Exchange in the first quarter of 2023
- Why Bollywood and South Indian Stars Will Collaborate More Often
- Top 10 AI Articles of 2022 to Improve AI Leadership Skills in 2023
- Donald Trump: Meta should make a decision on Trump’s return to Facebook