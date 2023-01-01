There’s a right time for everything, says Nayanthara about his Bollywood adventure





Mumbai: With the changing dynamics of the Indian film industry, Southern star Nayanthara believes the time has come for artists to make bold decisions and bring their content to a wider audience. The 38-year-old actress, one of the biggest stars in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries, is breaking into the Hindi market with the release of her latest Tamil horror film ‘Connect’, which she has also produced through its Rowdy Pictures banner. She will follow it with Shah Rukh Khan-starring “Jawan,” which will be her first full-fledged Hindi project. “This change (in the dynamics of the industry) gave everyone confidence. It motivated us to make bold decisions to release our films in other languages, where people don’t know the star or the director so well,” Nayanthara told PTI in a virtual interview. Over the past two decades, the actress has established herself as the ‘female superstar’ of the South, but Bollywood has never been her focus until recently. The success of “RRR”, “Pushpa” and “KGF” franchises gave her the opportunity to connect with Hindi audiences, who mostly saw her in the dubbed version of popular hits “Aadhavan”, “Chandramukhi”, “Tulasi”. “, “Arrambam” and “Sivaji”. “There’s a good time for everything. It’s just that I haven’t had the opportunity to make a full-fledged Hindi movie or a real Hindi dubbed movie. Also, the situations were quite different before. Today Today it has changed and we have to move according to the situation,” she added. Nayanthara believes that a content-rich film will strike a chord with audiences across the country and the world, regardless of their language. “We believe that if people watch a good movie, they will be happy and connect, whether it’s in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada or Hindi. It will work everywhere if the content is good.” “Connect”, directed by Ashwin Saravanan of “Maya” and “Game Over”, has the right ingredients to attract Hindi audiences, she said. “’Connect’ is not about one region or one family in Tamil Nadu. It’s not state specific and I don’t think there should be a language barrier for this movie,” the actor added. Set during lockdown in India, the film follows a single mother (Nayanthara) who begins to notice strange changes in her daughter’s behavior. The Tamil version was released on December 22, while the Hindi version was released on Thursday. The actor is thrilled with the response to the film. “‘Connect’ is a theatrical experience and audiences love the thrill of watching a horror movie on the big screen.” But with success comes responsibility and Nayanthara said she is well aware of maintaining the standards Southern cinema has set for itself. “We feel responsible for making a decent enough movie and not a stupid movie.” “Connect” marks his second collaboration with director Saravanan following 2015’s horror feature “Maya,” which was Nayanthara’s 50th film. The actor said that “Maya” and “Connect” may belong to the same genre, but they are totally different in their treatment. “‘Maya’ is very twisted. But with ‘Connect’, I felt the simplicity of the film itself was fresh,” she added. In “Connect,” Nayanthara plays Susan Murugasan, whose world crumbles during the pandemic after she loses her husband and is disturbed by her daughter being possessed by a ghost. The “Netrikann” star said that to try out any character, she relies on her director’s vision, in addition to her own process, which is more internal. “It’s not always about trying to replicate (someone). Sometimes, for certain characters, who have deep emotion, it’s more of an internal process.” Also starring Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher and Vinay Rai, Haniya Nafisa, “Connect” is backed by Rowdy Pictures of Nayanthara and her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan. Going forward, Nayanthara said she will continue to make the most of the opportunities that come her way. “I would try to do different films… We don’t know what works, it depends on what comes to you and I’ll make the best of it. It’s my responsibility,” the actor said. add a comment View comments ()

