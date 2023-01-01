Here’s How Bollywood’s Biggest Celebrities Celebrated New Year’s Eve 2023





2023 is finally here, and if you’re like most people, you would have celebrated this momentous occasion with your loved ones. Bollywood’s biggest celebrities also enjoyed the turn of the year. Some gave in to nightly revelry in undisclosed locations, others escaped to scenic spots with their families to spend some quiet time together, and a few stayed home and rang in the New Year from a more comfortable way. ##JUMPLINK## 1. Neetu Kapoor

The Kapoor matriarch was seen looking classy and at ease as she took the moment to wish her fans via Instagram Stories. With just her feet visible in the photo, Neetu wrote, “Starting 2023 on a cozy note with glitter with cartoonists.” From the photos and videos in her later stories, she appears to have celebrated NYE with a masquerade-themed party, which her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son-in-law Bharat Sahni were also in attendance for. 2. Kareena Kapoor and her family

In true blue Pooh fashionKareena Kapoor flew out of the chaos to the Swiss Alps to enjoy some quality quiet time with husband Saif Ali Khan and children –Taimur and I. She shared footage from Winter Wonderland, and it definitely looks like a Disney movie. The actress shared a photo of herself with the caption, “Chasing the last sunset of 2022 and posing while there…Chalo 2023…aa jao…I’m ready for you.” 3.Manish Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sidharth and others celebrate

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra ushered in the new year 2022, with Bolly scion Karan Johar, and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani by his side. He shared a photo of the fabulous group with the caption, Wishing you all a wonderful New Year. 4.Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

Newly created parents, Alia Bhatt andRanbir Kapoor kept their New Year celebrations low-key. Alia, dressed in a pink and gray nightgown, shared a series of photos from the party with the caption, “good news news.. with my prettiest ones.” Overall everyone looked super comfortable. 5. Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan

Malaika Arora posted a photo on Instagram with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, and actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal – who paired up in black – among others. The caption read, Love, Happiness and Blissful Eternal Sunshine 2023. Although the destination remains unknown, these celebrities seem to have made the most of the New Year’s Eve festivities! How did you introduce the new year 2023? Let us know in the comments!

