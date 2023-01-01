Those coming to make their Bollywood debut in 2023





These are the young guns waiting on the horizon to make their presence felt on the big screen. With the exception of a few movies (language notwithstanding), 2022 has hovered between average and just above average for the Bollywood box office. Few stars made their debut in 2022. But, in 2023, everything is apparently set to change and how! In this edition of “Yearender 2022”, let’s take a look at the names that are all set to make their Bollywood debut in 2023. Souhana Khan She is a star whose big screen debut is eagerly awaited by all of Bollywood. Rightly so, after all… she is nevertheless the daughter of the King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan! She is set to make her Bollywood debut with the much-talked-about movie “The Archies,” which is a screen adaptation of the world-famous comic of the same name. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also marks the debut of many up-and-coming young stars, including the late Sridevi’s second daughter, Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Bachchan. Khushi Kapoor She is the second and youngest daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi. Much like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor is also gearing up to test the waters with Zoya Akhtar’s “The Archies.” Earlier this year, Khushi posted the movie’s poster on social media with the caption, “Get ready to take a trip down memory lane as @zoieakhtar’s The Archies is coming soon to @netflix_in (sic) only.” Agastya Nanda He is armed with the two strongest bloodlines (Bachchan and Nanda) and is set to make his Bollywood debut this year. Shehnaaz Gill After gaining a foothold in showbiz, thanks to her memorable stint in “Big Boss 13”, little Shehnaaz Gill (commonly referred to as “Punjab ki Katrina Kaif”) is now ready to make her Bollywood debut. Pashmina Roshan We all know what the movie “Ishq Vishq” did to the careers of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. What remains to be seen is that history will repeat itself with “Ishq Vishk Rebound,” a film that marks the debut of Pashmina Roshan, who happens to be the cousin of Hrithik Roshan. Besides her, the movie will also have stars like Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal. This film directed by Nipun Dharmadikari should be released next year. Jasmine Bhasin After conquering the television world, ever-smiling and bubbly Jasmine Bhasin has recently made her debut in Punjabi films. The news is that she is now gearing up to make her big screen debut, which is coming soon. The film is reportedly being rolled out by Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt, although no further project details are available. Avneet Kaur After doing soap operas like ‘Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga’ and ‘Chandra Nandini’, Avneet Kaur is ready to take the giant leap to the big screen. The film that will serve as its launch vehicle is ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, which will star the extremely versatile Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The said film is made by the production company of Kangana Ranaut “Manikarnika Films”. Shanaya Kapoor Carrying on the Kapoors legacy in Bollywood, this year will (hopefully) see Gen-Z Shanaya Kapoor make her Bollywood debut with “Bedhadak,” which will also feature Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani. The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan. For the uninitiated, Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Alize Agnihotri Those who have seen her acting talent cannot help but be delighted. She’s not only armed with a unique and adorable name, she’s reportedly armed with an equally adorable screen presence. For the uninitiated, Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan and actor-turned-filmmaker Atul Agnihotri. If reports are to be believed, Alizeh will be making her Bollywood debut with the Desi remake of the Hollywood film “Bad Genius”.

