January 1: Nana Patekar an Indian actor





Vishwanath Patekar (born January 1, 1951), better known as Nana Patekar, is an Indian actress, screenwriter and director. He is considered one of the best and most influential actors in Indian cinema. He is known for his brash dialogue and his mannerisms mirror his delivery. His ability to improvise all his lines makes him very popular. He is also known to be generous to the poor. He is also a draftsman, which the world does not know. Youth and career He was born on January 1, 1951 in Maharashtra, India. He was educated at LSRaheja School of Art in Mumbai. Then he graduated from Sir JJ Institute of Applied Arts. In college, he was very passionate about intercollegiate theater. After graduating, he starred in several Bollywood movies with some of Bollywood’s top directors. Nana Patekar has played many roles. Nana Patekar mostly plays heroes, but sometimes he plays villains. His first film, Gaman (1978), was followed by some modest appearances in Marathi films. He appeared as Nathuram Godse in the British television series Lord Mountbatten: The Last Viceroy. He played prominent roles in Aaj Ki Awaz (1984), Ankush (1986), Pratighaat (1987), Mohre (1987), Trishagni (1988), Awam (1987) and Sagar Sangam (1987). While he starred in films like Salaam Bombay and Mohre, he is best remembered for his villainous role in Parinda in 1989. He got his first National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and also won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in Parinda (1989). He also won the Filmfare Best Villain Award for Angaar in The 42nd National Film Festival awarded Nana Patekar two awards for his role as a ghost in Abhay, a 1994 children’s film. He co-starred with Rishi Kapoor in Hum Dono (1995). Agni Sakshi (1996), Khamoshi (1996), Ghulam-E-Mustafa (1997), Yeshwant (1997) and Wajood (1997), he played a sadistic husband, a deaf father, a gangster and a straight but unconventional cop . He co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan in Kohram (1999) as a secret Indian Army intelligence officer in pursuit of Bachchan. His other famous films were Yugpurush (1998) and Hu Tu Tu (1999). He also starred in Raajneeti (2010); a multi-star political drama directed by Prakash Jha. In 2011 he starred in two critically acclaimed films: Shagird and Deool. A film based on the 2008 Mumbai bombings, Ram Gopal Verma’s The Attacks of 11/26 (2013), features him as co-Commissioner of Police Rakesh Maria. In 2014, he acted in the Marathi film Dr. Prakash Baba Amte – The Real Hero. In 2015 he made two sequels, Ab Tak Chhappan 2 and Welcome Back. He played Ganpatrao Appa Belwalkar in the critically acclaimed and financially successful 2016 film Natsamrat. In April 2022, Nana Patekar returns to the big screen with Les Confessions. Awards In 2013 he received the Padma Shri Indian government award for his contribution to cinema and the arts. Patekar won three National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards for his acting.

