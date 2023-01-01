10 actors who won 2022, from Tom Cruise to Jenna Ortega

2022 has been a huge year for TV and film, with many projects delivering thrills, laughs and scares for global audiences. It was also a great year for actors, with many talented and hardworking stars delivering performances that will be remembered for years to come.





There are many ways to define an actor’s success, whether it’s critical acclaim or box office appeal, but most of the time the quality of a performance is best gauged by how she feels you (the audience). And for the actors on this list, it’s safe to say that they’ve certainly made us feel a whole host of emotions this year.

Jenna Ortega

Picture via Netflix

2022 has been a pivotal year for Jenna Ortega. Not only has she proven to be one of the best examples of a modern scream queen with her outstanding performances in both X and Screambut she also showed she has the ability to pull off an entire TV series with her memorable performance as the titular character in the miniseries. Wednesday.

Having mostly starred in ensemble castings, Wednesday gave the actor his first experience in a lead role. Although, based on the quality of her goofy performance, you’d think she’d been single-handedly carrying movies and TV series for a decade. With Scream IV and a second set of Wednesday likely on the way too, Ortega will dominate both the big and small screen for many years to come.

mia goth

Picture via A24

Since we are talking about modern day screaming queens, we just have to mention mia gothwho starred in two of the most interesting and unique horror movies of the past decade in a single year, X and pearl. After playing the last girl in XGoth went on to play a younger version of Xthe antagonistic old lady pearl in the unexpected prequel.

Colin Farrel

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Colin Farrel has always balanced his blockbuster films with smaller, independent projects, and 2022 has been no different for the talented Irish actor. He appeared in both The Batman and reunited with his In Brugge co-star Brendan Gleeson to The Banshees of Inisherin.

Although he was perhaps unrecognizable in Matt Reeves’ superhero movie, the menacing quality of his performance was enough to reassure audiences that it really was Farrell under the makeup. As for his performance in by Martin McDonagh the newest film, well, let’s just say there’s a reason it’s considered a major favorite for the upcoming awards season.

Letitia Wright

Letitia Wright had one of the toughest jobs to play this year; she had to take on the role of Black Panther after the tragic passing of the beloved and iconic Chadwick Boseman. For most actors, it would have been an impossible task, but Letitia’s vulnerability and courage led to the most impressive superhero movie performance of 2022.

RELATED: 10 Actors Who Escaped Typing By Taking Massive Risksbeyond just Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverWright also starred in Aisha, The Silent Twinsand Death on the Nilehighlighting the actor’s versatility and ability to excel in virtually any genre.

David Harbor

Image via Universal Images

Given its record-breaking arrival on Netflix and the critical and commercial acclaim that came with it, nearly every cast member of stranger things season four could have been on this list. But no one else in this cast could bring such a fresh take on a character as important as Santa Claus.

violent night showed audiences David Harbor at his best, wisely cracking and eyeball-stabbing through an instant Christmas classic. It might not be fun for the whole family, but the new Christmas movie cemented Harbor’s status as a great man.

Tom Cruise

Picture via Paramount

He may have only starred in one movie in 2022, but in general Tom Cruise fashion, one movie was enough for him to remind the world why many consider him the last great movie star. Top Gun: Mavericka sequel in the works for three decades, became the first Cruise film to gross over $1 billion.

Place Aubrey

As was the case with the first season, The White Lotus season two wowed audiences with its strained relationships and well-developed character arcs. If many actors have shone in their roles, none has marked the landscape of cinema and television in 2022 as much as Place Aubrey.

In addition to The White LotusPlaza also starred in the underrated animated comedy The little demon in addition to appearing and producing Criminal Emilya film that really showcased his outstanding range.

Brendan Fraser

With awards season fast approaching, audiences should get used to seeing Brendan Fraser because he’s going to be a major contender for best actor at almost every industry award show,

Zoe Saldana

She may feel stuck working on big franchises, but audiences just can’t seem to get enough. Zoe Saldana and its beloved returning characters. None of these characters had such a big impact on the pop culture of 2022 as Neytiri’s return in Avatar: The Way of the Waterin which she delivered one of the best mo-cap performances of all time.

Beyond the tantalizing success of the long-awaited Avatar sequel, Saldaña also made a strong impression with her performances in both The Adam Project and the beloved but little-known miniseries from zero.

Michelle Yeo

Picture via A24

Many consider the mind hallucinating Everything everywhere all at once to be the best movie of 2022, and most of those people also consider by Michelle Yeoh remarkable performance at the best thing about the film. Her performance as Evelyn Wang manages to be, throughout the film’s runtime, desperate, hopeful, vulnerable, strong, hilarious, and, most impressively, absolutely brilliant.

Yeoh also made an equally impressive impression on the small screen, playing the lead role in the spin-off series The Witcher: Origin of Blood. The series may not be popular with fans, but there’s no debating how good Yeoh’s performance was.

